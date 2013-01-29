Positive Flux Helps HBO Latin America Group Launch HBO GO Platform

Works from within HBO Latin America to Steer all Phases of Project Evaluation, Technology Planning, Deployment and Testing

Positive Flux, a firm that prepares media companies to make the most of emerging distribution opportunities, today announced that it has been an integral part of the team developing the HBO GO® online entertainment platform that recently became available to subscribers throughout Latin America. Positive Flux has worked since the project's inception in late 2010 to help with feasibility analysis, technical evaluation, and operational coordination, as well as the platform's development, deployment and testing.

“HBO GO is an exceptional entertainment experience that was built and developed in-house to HBO's exact standards and requirements,” said Emilio Rubio, president of HBO Latin America. “To extend it to new markets, we need project support that works from within our organization, not from the outside looking in. Positive Flux has been instrumental to the HBO GO Latin America project, complementing HBO's resources and working effectively within our organization while bringing valuable expertise from across traditional and digital media.”

HBO GO in Latin America is being distributed in conjunction with regional Pay-TV operators.

“Extending HBO GO to Latin America presented many new challenges, both technical and as a business,” said Dionne Bermudez, senior director of new media and business development at HBO Latin America. “Positive Flux has a unique combination of technical knowledge and business acumen that makes a great fit for new media distribution projects on a larger scale than have been attempted before. Positive Flux refers to everything as ‘we.' They fully immersed themselves in our company, our team, and this project.”

“This has been a fantastic opportunity to help one of Latin America's premier entertainment brands extend its groundbreaking TV Everywhere service,” said Larry Thaler, president of Positive Flux. “This project was far more complicated than simply replicating the U.S. version of HBO GO. Instead, working as part of the team at HBO Latin America, we started with the superior user experience of HBO GO, then enhanced the underlying platform to manage the different requirements of the multi-national distribution model.”

About Positive Flux

Positive Flux brings unmatched experience and the skilled, hands-on project leadership media firms need to plan, execute and succeed with critical operational transformations. Every day, Positive Flux helps businesses around the world develop and deliver strategic change, including: operational improvements, business integration, new media roll-outs, and complete development of new facilities from the ground up.

Positive Flux is backed by 30 years of technology, business operations and process experience. Founder Larry Thaler led key efforts at NBC Universal that stand as models for the future of traditional broadcast and new media distribution. The company's recent clients include the world's top media innovators, as well as the manufacturers and equity firms who support them: Canoe Ventures, ClearChannel, HBO LAG, Hearst Interactive Media, NBC Universal, NBC Sports, RNN, Univision and dozens more.

Complete information, industry insight, case studies and more can be found at http://www.PositiveFlux.com

About HBO Latin America Group

HBO Latin America Group is composed of affiliates of Time Warner Entertainment Company, L.P. and Ole Communications Group. The HBO Latin America Group of companies own, operate and distribute the leading cable and satellite programming services in Latin America, Brazil and the Caribbean, including HBO, HBO2, HBO Signature, HBO Plus, HBO Family, HBO Caribbean, HBO On Demand, HBO GO, Cinemax, MAX, MaxPrime, A&E, AXN, E! Entertainment Television, Sony Entertainment Television, Spin, The Biography Channel, TheHistory Channel, and Warner Channel.

