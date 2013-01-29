Williams Mullen Announces the Election of Four New Partners

Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that attorneys Alex Burnett, Will Hulcher, Robby Lawson and Amy Marino were elected partners of the firm, effective Feb. 1.

“It has been my pleasure to work side-by-side with each of these individuals, and we look forward to their continued leadership at our firm and with our clients,” said Tom Frantz, president and CEO of Williams Mullen.

Alex Burnett, based out of Richmond, focuses his practice on construction litigation, bankruptcy & creditors' rights, real estate litigation including landlord/tenant matters, as well as general commercial litigation. Prior to joining Williams Mullen, Mr. Burnett served as a law clerk to The Honorable Claude M. Hilton, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division. Mr. Burnett has been recognized as a "Rising Star" in General Litigation and Construction Litigation by Virginia Super Lawyers magazine and named as a "Legal Elite" by Virginia Business magazine.

Will Hulcher, who works out of the Norfolk office, practices in the firm's Business and Corporate group with an emphasis on securities matters, corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions. He represents public and private corporations, including banks, insurers and retail companies. Mr. Hulcher advises clients undertaking public and private offerings of debt and equity securities. He also works with clients on sophisticated business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and corporate reorganizations.

Robby Lawson, who is based in the Raleigh office, is a North Carolina Board Certified Specialist in Real Property Law (Business, Commercial and Industrial Transactions). His practice focuses on all aspects and types of commercial real estate, including buyer and seller representation in real estate purchases; borrower and lender representation in commercial loans; commercial lease negotiation, drafting, evictions and collections; condominium law; land development; and commercial foreclosures.

Amy Marino works in Virginia Beach and counsels companies seeking to protect their brands and intellectual property assets on Intellectual Property protection, Internet issues, licensing rights and transactions before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB). She counsels clients in the entertainment, financial services, retail, manufacturing, hospitality and health care industries on the protection, maintenance, and enforcement of their Intellectual Property rights.

About Williams Mullen

