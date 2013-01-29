Martial Arts are practiced all over the world in many forms. Whether it is Tae Kwon Do or Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Martial Arts, AWMA® now has Jiu Jitsu Belts and Uniforms available to suit any martial arts enthusiast's needs.

Martial Arts are practiced all over the world in many forms. Whether it is Tae Kwon Do or Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Martial Arts, AWMA® now has Jiu Jitsu Belts and Uniforms available to suit any martial arts enthusiast's needs.

Martial arts in Korea can be traced as far back as 50 BC. Through the years, these martial arts were taught primarily as a military training tool. Modern day Tae Kwon Do emerged in the early 20th century with a heavy influence from Japanese Karate due to Japan's control over Korea. Tae Kwon Do then came to the US in the mid-1940s. Since then it has taken hold in the US and has become the most popular martial art in the country. It has become so popular worldwide that along with Judo it is one of only two Olympic sanctioned martial arts. Jiu Jitsu was first practiced in Japan but has taken a strong hold in Brazil, with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu taking dominance on the world stage.

With the rise in Jiu Jitsu studios and Tae Kwon Do staying as a staple in the US, AWMA® has everything that one would need to stay active and safe. With Jiu Jitsu discounts available and a full stock of martial arts accessories, AWMA® has everything you need, with all sorts of sparring equipment and weapons (both padded and non-padded) AWMA has something for the martial artist in all of us.

About AWMA®:

AWMA®, Asian World of Martial Arts, is a one stop shop for martial arts enthusiasts of all kinds. With apparel, gear bags, patches, uniforms, training equipment and weapons while providing all the essentials for sports like boxing, all martial arts, and MMA the web site for AWMA® has left nothing out.

For more information for AWMA® visit http://www.awma.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368962.htm