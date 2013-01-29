Bricsys and Lightworks Announce Availability of Artisan on the BricsCAD Solution Store

Artisan Rendering Solution now seamlessly available for trial download and purchase by BricsCAD sales partners and customers worldwide.

Bricsys, a global provider of dwg engineering design software brought to market under the BricsCAD brand, and Lightworks, supplier of rendering solutions for developers of advanced 3D computer graphics software, today announced that the Artisan application is now available for trial download and purchase on the BricsCAD Solution Store.

“We're pleased that Artisan is now available on the BricsCAD Solution Store as this gives us access to the worldwide network of BricsCAD Sales Partners,” said Dave Forrester, Managing Director, Lightworks. “With Artisan available for easy download and purchase, we've already seen sales come in from Poland to Italy, and from Australia to the USA.”

Lightworks Artisan, a value-added solution to the BricsCAD Pro and Platinum editions, provides designers working in 3D with the rendering tool for the creation of high quality images of virtual products or buildings. It is integrated directly with the BricsCAD system and its simple workflow process enables faster design to final image creation.

“At Bricsys we are well aware that our BricsCAD software platform is but one of the pieces required to address the diverse needs of design and engineering customers worldwide,” said Erik De Keyser, Bricsys CEO. “With this in mind we have built an ecosystem that sales partners and prospects can use to gather information, acquire value-added solutions and even obtain integrated support for both the underlying platform and the value-added solution.”

About Bricsys

Bricsys® is a global provider of dwg engineering design software brought to market under the BricsCAD® brand. With relentless commitment to the success of the BricsCAD community, Bricsys is focused on providing an industrial strength CAD software platform and industry leading support at a compelling price to customers in the AEC, GIS, civil engineering, process and power, and mechanical CAD markets. Founded in 2002, Bricsys is a founding member of the Open Design Alliance. For additional information about Bricsys, visit http://www.bricsys.com.

About BricsCAD

BricsCAD® is the powerful CAD software and development platform unifying the familiar feature set of native dwg with advanced 2D tools and intelligent 3D direct modeling on Windows and Linux. The software allows design, engineering and manufacturing professionals to enter the world of 3D direct modeling without the need to leave their familiar dwg environment, and this at a compelling price.

BricsCAD provides application developers with the software platform and broad suite of standard APIs required to deliver advanced solutions to cost conscious customers in the AEC, GIS, civil engineering, process & power, and mechanical CAD markets. Available in more than 15 languages and with hundreds of Third Party solutions, BricsCAD is so much more than an alternative. For more information about BricsCAD, visit http://www.bricsys.com/BricsCAD.

About Lightworks

Lightworks is the world's leading supplier of rendering solutions for developers of advanced 3D computer graphics software. Now in its 23rd year, Lightworks continues to develop products to provide customers with innovative and market-focused solutions for the creation of powerful and easy-to-use rendering applications. Renowned for providing physically accurate visualisation of real-world objects and environments, Lightworks is the ideal choice for companies wanting to target the Architectural, Interior and Mechanical Design markets. Lightworks gives customers fast and efficient access to leading-edge rendering technology, resulting in shorter development cycles, faster time-to-market for new products, and lower software development costs. Lightworks technology is embedded in over 80 software applications and used by more than 3 million users worldwide.

About Lightworks Artisan

Lightworks Artisan is the next generation product from Lightworks, created from over 20 years experience providing rendering solutions to the CAD industry. Lightworks Artisan offers a completely new approach and tools for the creation of high-quality images of a virtual product or building whilst it is still being designed.

Lightworks Artisan is a complete and ready-to-deliver solution that can be integrated within your CAD application by creating a simple 'bridge' to extract all the scene data. This means that the model geometry, materials and lights can be accessed instantaneously within the Artisan rendering application at the click of a button. By using Lightworks Artisan, developers not only reduce their software development time and costs, but are also able to enhance the quality of their software rendering by offering users a simple-to-use and intuitive application.

