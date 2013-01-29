New B.I.G Taxi Dispatch Booth Adds Elegance to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Sleek, new booth design from B.I.G. Enterprises makes a stylish architectural statement at major high-tech transportation hub.

Airport architecture can be challenging. Optimal designs seek to balance sleek, technologically relevant motifs with user-friendly functionality. So when designers recently required a secure taxi dispatch booth, that would complement the style of a major Atlanta airport, they knew that only B.I.G. Enterprises http://www.bigbooth.com could build it.

Fabricated from Type 304 stainless steel, and with a finish marked by custom wall reveal elements, the booth suggests classic aviation materials. The booth features all stainless steel-framed slide windows with a distinctive roller system that carries a Lifetime warranty.

The soaring, wing-shaped stainless steel roof overhang is painted a high gloss white using an exclusive, high-solids polyurethane. The entire booth is sheathed in sleek metal, and fronted with an ultra-contemporary window grid. The B.I.G. booth harmonizes with the surrounding architecture, and melds seamlessly with its surroundings.

“We were pleased to be selected to meet Atlanta International's exacting building standards. We are experts at bringing the visions of architects, engineers, and designers to life.” said Vice President David King.

Inside the stylish exterior, the dispatch booth is all business. The stainless steel plate floor is covered with industrial rubber tiles, and a 4” base cove. A two-ton ductless split system HVAC sports an interior air unit recessed in an acoustical tile drop ceiling. The booth is fitted with a complete electrical package, data and communication lines, stainless steel shelves, and a custom exterior stainless steel cabinet for storage. All B.I.G. booths include U.L. approved electrical fixtures and are manufactured in strict compliance with NEC and IBC specifications.

B.I.G. designs are infinitely customizable; they're tough, innovative, and enduring. They are aesthetically pleasing, and significantly sound. They provide a platform for creativity, security, and maximum flexibility.

About B.I.G. Enterprises:

Since 1963, B.I.G. Enterprises, Inc. of California has engineered and manufactured a comprehensive line of high quality, high-end, prefabricated security and revenue control booths. Their state-of-the-art selection of pre-assembled buildings includes guardhouses, cashier booths, portable shelters, and a variety of custom-made kiosks.

