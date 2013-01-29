University of Wisconsin-Extension Names Frank Waterstraat Director of New Online Bachelor's Degree in Health Information Management and Technology

Frank W. Waterstraat, Jr., RHIA, has been named director of the online healthcare information management degree program. In this role, he will help ensure the new UW health information management and technology degree program prepares graduates with the education and skills necessary to qualify for emerging jobs in this rapidly changing industry.

Waterstraat is a recognized educator, having earned the prestigious Triumph Educator Award from the American Health Information Management Association, which honors excellence in preparing the next generation of professionals for their healthcare information management careers.

In his new role, Waterstraat will guide the development of the health information management curriculum to produce graduates who can analyze health data and health information. That knowledge is critical to improving healthcare and reducing costs. Health Information Management and Technology is a career path the American Medical Informatics Association projects will grow by more than 50,000 workers in the next five to seven years.*

“The growth in the field will come from positions that require skilled employees not only to understand health data but to understand how to use information technology to manage and analyze the data,” said Waterstraat. “It's a unique skill set and has become one of the fastest growing professions in the country. We are breaking new ground with this degree, and I'm excited to be a part of it.”

For the past 25 years, Waterstraat served as an associate professor and program director for the health information management program at Illinois State University. During his tenure, he was responsible for ensuring the program's continued accreditation by the Commission on Health Informatics and Information Management (CAHIIM), helping prepare graduates for the nationally recognized Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) certification.

He earned his doctorate in education from Illinois State University and his MBA from San Diego State University. He began his career in health information services with a bachelor of science in medical records administration from the University of Illinois Medical Center. Waterstraat also has a bachelor of arts in history from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management and Technology is offered by a consortium of four University of Wisconsin campuses and coordinated by the University of Wisconsin-Extension. Courses are offered through UW-Green Bay, UW-La Crosse, UW-Parkside and UW-Stevens Point.

For more information please visit http://himt.wisconsin.edu.

*Source: Healthcare IT News, April 2012

