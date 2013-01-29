Taulia, Inc. Experiences Phenomenal Growth in 2012, Doubles Customer Base

Company's Supplier Network Grows 400%, Representing $150B in Annual Spend

Taulia Inc., the only SAP®-certified SaaS platform for dynamic discounting today announced the company experienced a banner year in 2012, increasing sales well over 200%. Taulia accomplished all of this while maintaining its stellar record of 100% customer retention.

Taulia Strengthens Relationship with SAP

Taulia's joint strategy with SAP to make dynamic discounting feasible for all companies continued to flourish in 2012. SAP upgraded Taulia to their premier Gold partnership level and featured Taulia in keynote presentations at both SAPPHIRE and the SAP TechEd conference. In addition, Taulia played a prominent role in SAP's successful HANA program including the highly-anticipated collaboration with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform.

Six More Fortune 500 & Global 2000 Members Join Taulia

Three of the world's largest telecommunications companies, two of the largest retailers, and two Fortune 500 Manufacturers have signed on to use Taulia's suite of products in the last 12 months. They join other Taulia-enabled organizations at the top of their field including Pfizer, Pacific Gas & Electric, John Deere, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and Verallia.

Taulia Collaborates with Other Top Companies in the Market

Taulia's strong growth and market recognition have caused others to take notice. Taulia and Salesforce teamed up to embed Taulia's platform into the popular Force.com Canvas solution, providing users access to Taulia's e-invoicing and dynamic discounting capabilities simply by logging into their Salesforce account. Salesforce highlighted Taulia's solution in all three keynote sessions during its 2012 Dreamforce conference, including during Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff's address.

“We are thrilled with the market response to Taulia this past year and with the phenomenal growth we've experienced,” said Bertram Meyer, CEO of Taulia. “We've reached a point where in just 2 days we can be live with a Proof of Concept within a client's SAP system. Given that similar projects by our competitors still require 6 to 12 months, we feel well positioned for 2013 and beyond. The years of intense, quality research and development have been worth it and the world's biggest brands have taken notice.“

About Taulia

Taulia optimizes the invoicing and payment process. With Taulia, large buying organizations can reduce their total spend and achieve double-digit returns on their cash positions, while their suppliers get paid earlier at a lower cost of capital than alternative options. Taulia's solution offers e-invoicing, instant supplier portals and a sophisticated dynamic discounting management system. Taulia's SAP-certified cloud based solution extends SAP financials beyond the enterprise. Customers include Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, Pfizer, Pacific Gas & Electric, John Deere and other Fortune 500 companies from various industries. Taulia is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in London, Düsseldorf, Germany, New York City and Park City, Utah. For more information, visit http://www.taulia.com.

