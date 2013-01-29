Pinfluencer Celebrates First Birthday as the Cutting Edge Pinterest Marketing and Analytics and Announces Image Recognition Technology

Pinfluencer Ascends to Top Pinterest Promotions & ROI Platform, Helping Marketers Identify top Images, Products and Advocates

Pinfluencer, the enterprise marketing and analytics platform for Pinterest, kicks off its second year by announcing its innovative image recognition engine to become the most accurate and comprehensive Pinterest analytics provider. Currently tracking over 5000 major brands on Pinterest, Pinfluencer has an impressive array of customers including Sephora, Etsy, Z Gallerie and Orbitz, and powers and tracks hundreds of successful contests and sweepstakes on Pinterest.

The new Pinfluencer image parsing engine uses image recognition technology so brands can now see which image on a particular page drives the most traffic from Pinterest. The technology also breaks down data based on URL patterns and SEO tags helping marketers identify both images and products from the website that are generating engagement for their brand on Pinterest and driving traffic back to their website. Pinfluencer's image recognition technology in combination with URL and SEO parsing allows marketers to perform analytics at an image, product and website level -- making Pinfluencer the most comprehensive, granular and accurate enterprise marketing and analytics platform for Pinterest in the market.

Pinfluencer helps marketers answer the following questions:



How well is my website and brand doing? – measured by metrics such as overall Followers, Pins/Day, Repins/Pin, Clicks/Pin

Which of my products are most popular on Pinterest? – via its Top Products report

Which of my images are most popular and drive the most amount of traffic? – via its Top Images by Visits report

Significant accomplishments of Pinfluencer's first year:

Pinfluencer promotions and contest platform launches to help marketers host, run and track Pinterest contest and sweepstakes. Pinfluencer contest tracker works like a search engine on Pinterest and provides deep analytics on promotions ROI, new pins, re-pins, followers, conversions, inbound links and more.

Pinfluencer has powered over 100 Pinterest contests and sweepstakes. Brands using the Pinfluencer Promotions platform saw their follower acquisition growth rate increase by 156% while pins/day jumped by 125%. Brands also experienced substantial lift in eligible participants as well as major lift in web referral traffic from Pinterest during the contest period.

Creation of Pinterest ROI and Pin-to-purchase tracking system for marketers and brands, as well as support for integrations with other analytics providers, Adobe SiteCatalyst, Coremetrics and Google Analytics. Pinfluencer customers have seen an average of $0.64 in revenue per pin in Dec, 2012.

Pinfluencer is tracking Pinterest activity for more 5000 brands to create significant competitive “pinning” and “pinner” analysis for its major brand customers

“A website is composed of product pages and product pages are comprised of individual images. These images distribute the Skus on Pinterest via pins and repins serving as the digital mannequins that help drive traffic back to a retailer's website,” said Sharad Verma, CEO, Pinfluencer. “We see every pin on Pinterest as a distribution opportunity for our customer brands and we have spent the last year helping these brands see how to identify their top and most influential pinners and learn which pins actually drive the most sales. We are unveiling our new image technology to allow brands to understand which images on a webpage drives the most traffic relative to other images. These insights are extremely powerful.”

About Pinfluencer

Pinfluencer is the leading provider of enterprise marketing and analytics for Pinterest. The first to launch a complete marketing suite and incorporate conversion and revenue metrics, Pinfluencer has powered 100s of Pinterest contests, and has well-known retailers, brands and publishers using its promotions and analytics engine to easily identify and connect with influential brand advocates, gain actionable insights into trending pins and boards, and measure key virality metrics to quantify brand engagement on Pinterest. For more information on Pinfluencer visit http://www.pinfluencer.com.

