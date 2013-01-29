Washington-based, Award-winning Call Center has New Lead Generation Strategy to "CRO" About

Sound Telecom releases results of Seattle-based internet marketing company's innovative new CRO strategy to revamp lead generation.

Sound Telecom, a nationwide provider of 24-hour Telephone Answering, Call Center and Cloud-based Communication Services, today released results after a three month implementation of Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) to capture better qualified leads and maximize its online marketing ROI. Stemming from Search Engine Optimization (SEO), CRO is the practice of optimizing a company's website and online marketing outreach specifically with the goal of generating leads that result in paying clients.

“When Sound Telecom was first introduced to SEO, we were excited about the idea of increased, targeted traffic,” states Michael LaBaw Sound Telecom's President and marketing specialist. “The next logical progression was to figure out how to get the most sales out of our increased traffic.”

Sound Telecom's Seattle-based Internet Marketing firm, Bonsai Media Group, developed a unique CRO strategy, affectionately called Operation BRO, which not only quickly produced first page natural search results, but also resulted in 450% increase in qualified leads over a 3 month period.

“The basis of the strategy is to understand who is buying your services so that you can specifically design your web pages to fit those personality types,” says Gus Zadra from Bonsai Media Group. “Working with Sound Telecom we identified the people typically responsible for purchasing call-center services: Bob the business owner, Rachel the researcher and Opie the operations person – hence the term Operation BRO – then we went on to design the site in a way that spoke to how these types of people like to gather information and make purchasing decisions.”

Zadra also stresses the importance of in-depth research into buying patterns and rigorous testing when implementing any new CRO strategy. “Testing gave us the ability to identify granular, nuanced site design elements which resulted in fantastic results,” states Zadra.

“It certainly did not happen all at once,” agrees LaBaw. “Bonsai implemented a number of different micro-strategies along the way. Ultimately, the willingness to experiment is what allowed us to reach both our goals of first page search rankings for a number of different call center services and an increased number of quality leads.”

About Sound Telecom

Sound Telecom is a leading nationwide provider of 24-hour Telephone Answering, Call Center and Cloud-based Communication Services professionally serving customers for 26 years with USA based agents. For more information, please visit http://www.sound-tele.com.

About Bonsai Media Group

Bonsai helps companies navigate the digital space and create unique, responsive experiences that drive sales and build powerful online brands. Founded in 2009, Bonsai has emerged as one of the most sought after Internet marketing and web development companies in the Puget Sound Region. For more information, please visit http://www.bonsaimediagroup.com.

