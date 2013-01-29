Dynamicweb North America Boosts Selling Tools - Integrates Cincom's Guru Product Configurator

Dynamicweb North America, CMS and eCommerce software provider, new to the United States, signs major partnership agreement with Cincom Systems to integrate Cincom's Guru product configurator.

January 29, 2013 – CMS, eCommerce and online marketing software provider, Dynamicweb North America (http://www.dynamicwebusa.com),announces its partnership with Cincom Systems (http://www.cincom.com) to add the Cincom Guru product configurator to its integrated online solution.

Cincom Guru (http://guru.cincom.com) is a Business Rule Management System (BRMS) that allows business users to automate complex sales and product information by using simple graphical ‘if this then that' rules, without the necessity for deep IT work.

“We are excited about what Cincom Guru can do. It simplifies the creation of advanced knowledge based applications and overcomes limitations of traditional business rules systems,” says Jerry Miller, managing director, Cincom Intelligent Selling Solutions division. “Using Guru, sales departments can provide customers with customized products faster, easier and at lower cost of sales. A Cincom Guru client was able to replace a million rows of product data management with only 33 business rules.”

“eCommerce sites built with Dynamicweb and Guru enable buyers to first configure their own product choices online, and then submit their designs for a quote,” says Alex Rosenzweig, CEO, Dynamicweb, North America. “The manufacturer's sales representatives can then help already engaged customers refine their designs, and close more sales at lower cost per sale. Dynamicweb provides companies with the eBusiness solutions that help them sell more online, as if they were right in front of their customer. The configurator, Cincom Guru, offers just that experience.”

About Dynamicweb

Dynamicweb's seamless all-in-one eBusiness solution combines web content management (WCM), eCommerce and online marketing, to make online sales easier. Founded in Demark in 1998, Dynamicweb has expanded to North America, and now has offices in Los Angeles, California. More than 4,000 customers around the world rely on Dynamicweb to power more than 25,000 eBusiness sites. Please contact us for more information.

About Cincom

For 44 years, Cincom has helped thousands of clients worldwide by solving complex business problems with its software and services. For more information about Cincom's products and services, contact Cincom at 1-800-2CINCOM (USA only), send an e-mail to info@cincom.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368637.htm