CrowdEngineering Names Wes O'Brien as New CEO

Customer service/call center veteran to lead top vendor of Social CRM and crowdsourcing for customer service solutions

CrowdEngineering, Inc. (http://www.crowdengineering.com), a leading provider of software and services for Social CRM and enterprise-class crowdsourcing solutions for customer service, today announced the appointment of Mr. Wesley O'Brien as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. O'Brien replaces Ron Guerriero (CrowdEngineering Director), who has served as interim CEO since September 2012, and who continues as a board member.

In a career spanning more than 25 years, Wes O'Brien has held a variety of executive roles in customer service, technology and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies serving the telecom, insurance, healthcare, financial services, and e-commerce sectors. Accomplished in the areas of financial management, revenue growth and business process improvement, Wes joins CrowdEngineering from his position as Senior Vice President, Business Development for SITEL, a $1.3 billion customer services provider.

Prior to SITEL, Wes served as President & COO of Cambridge Solutions, a global BPO/ITO services firm, leading a team of 4,500 people in India, Australia, and the U.S. through steady growth and the company's later acquisition by Xchanging, Plc. Wes was previously President and COO of Precision Response Corp (PRC), an integrated customer care solutions provider; CEO and President at TresCom International (where he led its IPO and subsequent company sale); and also head of MCI's $1.5+ billion Small Business Division. Wes spent the first five years of his career with Price Waterhouse, after receiving his BS in Accounting from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

“Wes is the ideal leader to take CrowdEngineering through the next stage of growth and opportunities,” said Michele Costabile, Chairman of the Board of CrowdEngineering and Vice President at Principia SGR, a leading Italian venture capital company. “Wes brings a unique combination of compelling vision and extensive experience in leading high performance companies that leverage technology and people to deliver quality customer experiences and stellar customer service.”

Commenting on Mr. O'Brien's appointment, Gianluca Dettori, Chairman of dPixel, an early investor in CrowdEngineering said "As an internationally-respected expert in customer care services and proven manager of companies from startups to multinational public companies Wesley O'Brien is an excellent fit for our company. His strong financial background and in-depth industry knowledge will make him an invaluable resource as we further strengthen our operations and grow our business."

“Harnessing the power of customer enthusiasm and knowledge through its innovative software CrowdEngineering is well positioned to become a global provider of crowd solutions for customer service,” said Wes O'Brien. “I'm excited for the opportunity to lead this talented team and work to build this entrepreneurial company into a world-class organization offering high value software and services.”

About CrowdEngineering

CrowdEngineering builds Social CRM solutions empowering companies to turn the force of their crowds (customers, employees & partners) into business advantage.

Built upon our patented “smart” system, our software is powered by CrowdForce™: a platform to listen, engage, enlist & learn from crowds; and which delivers a robust capability for purposeful crowdsourcing -- to augment, enhance & reduce the cost of conventional customer service operations (e.g. call centers or outsourcing). Our flagship product Crowd4Care™ helps diverts requests that would go to high-cost call centers to an engaged Peer-to-Peer expert workforce of customers & employees anywhere in the world – who can provide quality customer service and peer-furnished support at lower costs: leveraging social channels, online communities, and new possibilities for self service.

Recognized as a “vendor to watch” by top industry analysts, CrowdEngineering is a venture backed, private company with operations in the U.S. and Europe.

Visit http://www.crowdengineering.com

