Super Bowl Beer Recommendations by SaveOnBrew

With the 2013 Super Bowl set for kick off, beer experts at http://www.SaveOnBrew.com – the internet's only beer price database – recommend that fans out new beers brewed in the home cities of their favorite NFL teams for an interesting experience

American will be buying 50 million cases of beer over the next two weeks, according to 2012 Nielsen Ratings. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest beer-drinking holidays in the nation. Instead of buying their typical brands, fans can experiment with beers from their favorite team's hometown. SaveOnBrew, the internet's only beer price search engine, is here to offer suggestions and help fans find these brews for the lowest price in their zip codes.

New England Patriots fans have a great selection of beer to choose from in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. SaveOnBrew recommends Samuel Adams' “Winter Lager” from Massachusetts. “Sam Adams has great distribution, so you're likely to find this one,” explains SaveOnBrew's Mark Davidson. The winter lager is a dark wheat bock with notes of gingerbread spice. A good lighter beer to try is Vermont brewer Magic Hat's “Circus Boy Hefeweizen,” which has notes of banana, clove, vanilla and lemongrass.

San Francisco 49ers fans can enjoy 21st Amendment's “Bitter American,” which offers a sweet malty nose and citrus finish in a classic American Pale Ale style. People who like hops might want to try their “Brew Free or Die IPA,” while people with darker tastes in beer might prefer “Monk's Blood” with its caramel backbone and notes of dark fruits and spice. Another San Francisco based brand to try is Anchor Brewing Company, which is especially praised for their “Porter” and “Liberty Ale.”

Beer for Atlanta Falcons fans could be a little harder to find outside the metro Atlanta region, as the microbrew scene is just starting to blossom there. “Sweetwater Brewing Company is a favorite brand of locals,” says Mark Davidson of SaveOnBrew. Their “Festival Ale” is a dark winter-warmer beer appropriate for Super Bowl parties. The Atlanta Brewing Company offers a popular “Red Brick Ale,” featuring notes of chocolate, coffee and malt.

Baltimore Ravens fans can try Stillwater Artisanal Ales or DuClaw Brewing Company beers. Stillwater's “As Follows” Belgian Strong Pale Ale is ideal for beer geek palates with sour funky yeast, sweet bready malt, lemon zest and coriander. For a more mainstream crowd-pleaser, Super Bowl watchers can try DuClaw's “31” Munich Dunkel Lager or “Alchemy” Oatmeal Stout.

“You don't want to go insane with these beers,” says Davidson. “The ABV is generally much higher, so even though you may pay more per bottle, you will be drinking far fewer bottles to feel the effects.” He adds that beer drinkers can search the database at http://www.SaveOnBrew.com to find beer sales, specials and deals at their local retailers. The company has created an interesting infographic illustrating the beer "cycle of life" for the super bowl.

# # #

About SaveOnBrew.Com: Founded in 2010 to help thirsty beer drinkers across the United States find the lowest advertised prices for one of the world's most popular beverages.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10342742.htm