E-Discovery Jobs Continue to Rise with Emphasis on Sophisticated Talent in Law Firms

For third straight year, litigation support professionals receive good news for upcoming year from Cowen Group Industry salary survey

Optimism is the key word to emerge from The Cowen Group's 7th Annual Litigation Support Salary Report, which was released today with important information for job candidates and employers alike.

The survey identified four critical trends in 2012 that will impact demand for talent in 2013:

o 70% reported plans to hire in 2013 (up from 53% in 2012 and 60% in 2011)



More law firms are anticipating adding talent

Salary growth is increasing. Firms were more likely to report raises of 5-7%, where in prior years raises were in the 3-4% range.

Large firms with a strategic focus on providing eDiscovery services to their clients pay significantly more than mid-market firms. Moving to fill an urgent need at an established department can increase salaries by $15,000 to $50,000.

Large firms with a less established eDiscovery service offering are recruiting Senior Attorneys and Partners to develop a market leading practice area with staff attorneys, internal Litigation Support teams, and a network of strategic partnerships.

The 2012 Salary Study surveyed more than 100 litigation support and eDiscovery professionals at 71 AmLaw 200 law firms about their 2012 compensation practices and any planned changes in 2013.

“Law firms will have to make investments in talent with Relativity and predictive coding skillsets to keep up with the shift of talent to the vendor vertical,” said David Cowen, founder and Managing Partner at The Cowen Group. “This also includes better training and career management for employees. Firms that make this investment will find themselves in stronger positions vis-à-vis vendor competitors.”

Law firms will begin to see shift in talent to vendor because of managed services.

Key drivers of 2013 hiring plans discovered through Cowen Group-sponsored thought leadership events include:



Increased corporate control

Heightened regulatory requirements

Enforcement actions at State and Federal level

Rise of managed services

What industries are driving hiring corporate eDiscovery growth? Those in financial, pharmaceutical and oil & gas industries are investing the most in experienced talent.

Additional trends revealed in the survey include:

Many law firms will choose to outsource pieces of their litigation support department in 2013 for following reasons:



Shortage of experienced project managers and analysts

Shift of talent to corporate positions

The complexity of litigation support technology

The massive volume and variety of data

High margin project managers and eDiscovery associates will rise, and we expect several new roles to be created in 2013. Basic project management experience is no longer enough – project managers in 2013 will need to be experienced, competent and savvy in both business and technology.

An additional key trend to watch is demand for eDiscovery practice group attorneys, counsel and associates. Although no hard data is available, the Cowen Group projects more than 25 new positions were created in 2012 – and the number of positions will double in 2013.

