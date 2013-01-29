Cincinnati AC Company Offers Solutions for Increase in Air Conditioning Theft

Thieves looking to strip copper cost AC customers thousands in damages.

Homeowners may have been ignoring their Cincinnati air conditioning unit all winter, but thieves have had a keen eye on it for months. This common and increasing form of theft can cost thousands to replace and install a new unit while the thieves get away with only a couple hundred dollars' worth of copper. If theft isn't factored into the insurance policy, the homeowner is left to replace the unit on their own dime. Winter is a prime time for AC theft to occur since owners likely won't even notice an air conditioner is gone until warmer temperatures warrant its use.

The good news is there are ways to prevent thieves from getting away with precious metals and ensure air conditioners are kept safe. An air conditioner cage is a simple and effective way to make it difficult for anyone to touch the unit without permission. Installing surveillance and/or extending an alarm system to include the perimeter of a home can also stop thieves in the process. A less expensive solution would be to conceal an HVAC unit with shrubs or a fence – sometimes just making a unit look like it's protected is enough to make a would-be thief move on to another home. For more information on how to keep air condition equipment protected, homeowners are encouraged to visit the website at http://www.Cincinnatiheatandair.com.

