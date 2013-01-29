Air Conditioning Company in Louisville Warns Residents of Hot Summer Ahead

Warmer than normal temperatures expected to increase need for air conditioner repair.

While most states are just getting over a chilly winter, Louisville air conditioning repair companies are gearing up for an above-average heat spell this summer. The Farmer's Almanac (which boasts an 80% accuracy rate) predicts that the months of April through October will be warmer than normal for the area. With such a long stretch of hot months to contend with, Louisville Heating Cooling recommends getting AC repair service while AC service calls are less frequent for repair companies.

A quick tune-up and inspection of all air conditioner parts and equipment can easily spot a potential problem. By getting issues resolved now, Louisville residents can avoid needing a costly and/or emergent AC repair in the middle of July – a call now can also save homeowners from finding themselves at the end of a long list of people needing AC repair. For more information on how to keep air conditioning equipment maintained and ready for summer, Louisville residents are encouraged to contact Louisville Heating Cooling at http://www.Louisvilleheatingcooling.com.

About Louisville Heating Cooling

Louisville Heating Cooling is an experienced HVAC service provider in Louisville, Kentucky offering reliable services ranging from preventative maintenance plans and new system installation to repair for all makes and models of heat pumps, furnaces and air conditioners. Louisville Heating Cooling continually strives to maintain a favorable reputation in the area with the best customer service, provided by true industry experts. They can repair or replace all brands of HVAC units including Rheem, Trane, Lennox, Ruud, Carrier, and Goodman.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371439.htm