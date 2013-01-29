ShopRite Announces Locked-In Savings

Hundreds of pantry staples and essentials at the lowest prices now through Spring

Immediately following its legendary Can Can Sale, ShopRite has announced another way for customers to continue to save and stock up on essentials. Beginning last Sunday, January 20th, ShopRite has introduced some of the lowest prices of the year on hundreds of items customers use most.

Customers can stock up and save or simply purchase items as they need them. From mayonnaise and ground turkey to diapers and orange juice, this seemingly endless sale will continue through the winter months. New items and locked-in low prices will be added each week from now until April 6, 2013.

"We are always looking for a way to help our customers' dollars go further,” said Karen Meleta, spokesperson for ShopRite. “In reviewing top selling products, we realized that we could bring our customers even greater values on the things they buy most often. ShopRite is known for offering the best values, and these locked-in savings bring our great prices even lower."

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative, based in Keasbey, NJ and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 250 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than five million customers each week. A long-time supporter of key community efforts, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite has donated $29 million to 1,700 worthy charities and food banks since the program began in 1999. As a title sponsor of the LPGA's ShopRite Classic, ShopRite has raised more than $24 million for local schools, hospitals and community groups. Progressive Grocer named ShopRite its 2011 Retailer of the Year and Supermarket News awarded ShopRite its 2011 Retail Excellence Award. For more information, please visit http://www.ShopRite.com.

