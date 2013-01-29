Oak furniture designer S2U design announces the launch of their new lightest, brightest display cabinet

Oak furniture designer S2U design announces the launch of a new oak display cabinet, with glass sides, glass shelves and internal LED spotlights.

Oak furniture designer S2U design announces the launch of a new oak display cabinet, with glass sides, glass shelves and optional internal LED spotlights. The display cabinet is part of the Utah Oak Dining & Lounge Collection, and according to S2U design's MD, Henrik Pontoppidan, it is “the lightest, brightest, display cabinet S2U design has ever produced”.

The Utah Oak is a flexible range of furniture and is the result of many years development. The range is designed with unique functional features, for example, the drawers of the oak coffee tables, TV units and even the Chests of drawers are all sized to fit DVDs. "This increases your storage options and equates to a multi-use piece of furniture." Henrik continued.

The Utah Oak Display Cabinet has glass sides and glass shelves to bring the maximum of light into the unit. Optional LED lights can also be fitted easily into the unit to make it even lighter and brighter, making the unit perfect for glassware and ornaments. The colour is a natural light oak, and is coated in a strong protective lacquer. The style, like the whole Utah Oak Collection is attractive, streamlined and neutral. The unit is designed to be both modern and traditional, at the same time, and to fit into many different types and styles of home. The Display Cabinet is a new addition to the Utah Oak, launching at the same time are the Utah Oak Dresser Tops, in small and medium. The dresser tops are designed to sit on top of the Utah oak sideboards, and also have glass shelves and the option of installing LED lights, to light the inside of the whole unit.

The display cabinet sits alongside a the full Utah Oak collection which includes a small, medium and large oak sideboard, TV units that include a small two drawer oak TV unit, console tables and four sizes of oak dining table, including a compact 90x90cm oak fixed top dining table and an oak dining table that extends to a magnificent 255cm. The Utah also includes a full bedroom collection that includes a narrow oak bedside table, chests of drawers in many sizes and fully flexible oak wardrobes with double hanging rails and optional shelf packs.

S2U design designs and distributes oak furniture across the whole of the UK. Visit their website to order online or to find your local stockist.

