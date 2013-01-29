Max Machinery, Inc. Launches New Mexican Website to Better Support Spanish-Speaking Customers in the Flow Meter Selection Process

Max Machinery, Inc. and Distributor E.D.C. Control (Monterey, N.L.- Mexico) have joined forces to create a custom website for Mexico's Industrial Flow Measurement Industries

Continued success and ongoing growth in the Mexican industrial flow measurement market has led Max Machinery, Inc. to reach out to long-time distributor EDC Control to help build a valuable and unique website tailored to the needs of Mexico's Engineers. Visit the new site at: http://www.maxmachinery.mx

“Our Mexican website features many of the same valuable resources we offer on our English website, with technical FAQ's and flow measurement overviews,” Marketing Manager Paul Hock points out, “It also provides us a great opportunity to better connect with the market and determine new applications and insights from our Spanish-speaking customers.”

Max Machinery, Inc. manufactures precision low-flow flow meters that are used in many process applications. Max sells direct to consumer but also has a network of global distributors who offer end-users valuable technical assistance and local access to products.

E.D.C. Controls has been a distributor of Max Flow Meters for over 10 years, they are a trusted valued resource for our Spanish speaking Engineers and are located in Monterey, Nuevo León Mexico.

About Max Machinery, Inc.

For over 40 years Max Machinery has been a leading innovator in the manufacture of positive displacement flow meters. Learn more by visiting http://www.maxmachinery.com.

