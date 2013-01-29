New Website Bruceleemovies.info Takes Visitors Through an Absorbing Journey Covering Bruce Lee Movies and Career of Legendary Martial Artist

Fans of the martial arts legend Bruce Lee can now find out detailed information on all their favorite Bruce Lee movies at Bruceleemovies.info. This just launched website also discusses Bruce Lee's life and career in detail.

Well known online marketing company named Internet Marketing Services has recently launched Bruceleemovies.info, a website that has all the ingredients to quickly become the favorite online resource for the Bruce Lee fans across the world. Apart from providing detailed discussion on all his movies, the website also reveals several unknown secrets pertaining to the life and career of the greatest martial artist of all time. The launch of this website has already resulted in enthusiastic reaction amongst people who still love his movies, even four decades after Bruce Lee's untimely death.

According to Bruceleemovies.info, out of several Bruce Lee movies, The Big Boss was the first one where he played a lead role. However, he had done many supporting roles before The Big Boss came out in 1971. Many die hard fans of Bruce Lee may not know that Bruce Lee's first appearance in a film was as a baby. The Big Boss was a major hit and introduced Bruce Lee to the world. This was followed by back to back hits Fist of Fury and Way of the Dragon. Bruce was the writer, director, fight choreographer, and actor for Way of the Dragon.

Enter the Dragon, a joint production venture of Warner Bros and Golden Harvest, was released in 1973. Enter the Dragon skyrocketed him to instant stardom throughout America and Europe. However, his mysterious death weeks before its release stunned the world to silence. All these and many more absorbing details about Bruce Lee movies have been discussed in detail, in the website.

Talking about the reason behind the launch of this website, a senior spokesperson from Bruceleemovies.info said, "Even four decades after his death, Bruce Lee's fan following continues to be incredibly high. This website is for all of them".

About the Company: Bruceleemovies.info is a just launched website made specifically for the fans of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee. The website provides a detailed discussion on all his life, career, and movies.

