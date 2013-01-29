TableclothsFactory.com to Donate to Charity Every Month of 2013

In a time when many non-profit and charitable organizations look to donations to stay afloat through donations, one business is doing its part. Online wedding linens retailer TableclothsFactory.com will donate to a new organization each month of 2013 as part of a charitable promotions strategy for the coming year.

According to Giving USA, in 2011, Americans gave more than $298.42 billion to their favorite causes despite challenging economic conditions – and up 4 percent from the previous year. With giving on the rise, many are looking to find new ways to give back to the organizations they support, and one business is no exception.

TableclothsFactory.com, an online retailer of wedding tablecloths, wedding napkins, wedding linens, and accessories, has announced that 2013 will be a year of giving for the business. Each month throughout 2013, TableclothsFactory.com has pledge to donate a portion of its profits to a different organization as tied in with charitable promotions.

In the past, YaYa Creations, the parent company of TableclothsFactory.com, has worked with several different organizations in an effort to give back.

In November 2012, it donated a portion of proceeds to Move for Hunger, which aids in fighting hunger in areas affected by natural disaster, including regions still recovering from Hurricane Sandy. Also in 2012, YaYa Creations donated nearly $6,000 to Operation Homefront and partnered with Foster Kids Charity Inc. on another charitable promotion.

“We look forward to working with a variety of non-profits and charitable organizations in the coming year,” said Mitch Su, General Manager of YaYa Creations, the parent company of TableclothsFactory.com. “We're very excited at the prospect of helping others with our business. It's important to give back.”

Although TableclothsFactory.com primarily serves the professional restaurant, wedding, and hotel industries with table linens, tablecloths, and other event décor, the e-tailer will be partnering with organizations dedicated to a wide variety of causes and missions.

“We're happy to be able to share our success,” said Su. “Being able to work with so many different organizations is something special.”

