New Xulon Title Details Major World Events from Author's Eyes

Braswell shares his testimony, pens a success story from humble beginnings

George W. Braswell, Jr.'s new book, CROSSROADS OF RELIGION AND REVOLUTION ($15.99, paperback, 978-1-62509-234-2; $7.99, e-book, 978-1-62509-235-9) narrates the author's experience of observing and experiencing two major religious revolutions in Iran and the “take over” of the largest protestant denomination. Braswell has survived this unique life experience and writes to tell about it.

“I hope readers may observe and even experience one individual's journey from growing up in a small southern American town in the days of segregation to living in a multimillion population of 98 percent Muslims where the individual is an obvious minority,” states the author. “I hope readers will gain a sense of hope and courage from my pilgrimage from the guidance of friends and neighbors in church and community to participate in unending opportunities in multiple nations and cultures. Anything is possible with purpose, commitment, hard work, and the loving support of family, church and community.”

George W. Braswell, Jr. D.D., DMin., Ph.D. has degrees from Wake Forest University, Yale University Divinity School, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His doctorates are in Theology and Anthropology. He and his wife, Joan, were the first appointed missionaries of the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board to Iran in 1967. As the only Christian, he served on the Faculty of Islamic Theology of the University of Teheran teaching comparative religions. Among his eight books on world religions and Iran is “Islam: Its Prophet, Peoples, Politics and Power”.

