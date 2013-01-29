Smart Luggage Responds To News of Suitcase Auschwitz Discovery

The luggage enthusiasts at online retailer, Smart Luggage, have responded to one man's discovery over his family's past, thanks to a single photograph of his father's suitcase.

It has been reported that Harry Grenville, 86, has long believed that his parents and grandparents died in Aushwitz in 1944, however he has never had any hard evidence of this. Upon being sent to England in July 1939 along with his sister Hannah, Harry kept in contact with his family through the Red Cross and the last letter he received explained they were being “sent East”.

Now however, a Polish photographer has sent an image of a case bearing the name of his father, Jakob Greilsamer, at the pile at the Auschwitz museum. The photo was passed to Mr Grenville's friends in Germany who emailed it over.

Specialising in a wide variety of laptop bags and suitcases, the team at Smart Luggage have a keen interest in the industry and this news story was of particular interest with the team. A representative shares their thoughts.

“Here at Smart Luggage we believe that suitcases bring with them a certain sentimental value. Suitcases are steeped in history and have the ability to tell a tale- never more so than in the story of Harry Grenville. He may never have had conclusive answers over his parents' fate had the photo of his father's suitcase not been discovered."

“Nowadays obviously the technology has evolved, however the same principle still applies. We hope suitcases continue to be used for years to come.”

The team at Smart Luggage are dedicated to researching the latest industry updates and developments.

Smart Luggage is a lead supplier in brand names such as Samsonite and Antler as well as cost effective luggage solutions. Established to cater for a nationwide market the company takes pride in making airport luggage and everyday necessities such as laptop cases, handbags and holdalls accessible to all at competitive prices. The online store offers safe and secure payment via facilities like Sage and Paypal.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10372343.htm