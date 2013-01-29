Buy Real Marketing Set to Release the White Label Program

Buy Real Marketing, the leading provider of web 2.0 business applications and social media solutions, is planning to release the White Label program that allows resellers to sell Buy Real Marketing products through a client portal using their own corporate identity.

Buy Real Marketing, the leading provider of web 2.0 business applications and social media solutions, plans to release the White Label Program to resellers. This latest service development will provide resellers the option to own a functional copy of Buy Real Marketing client portal using their corporate identity.

Interested resellers will receive the following benefits:

1. Get 20% discount on all services when they sell through the White Label

2. Set own prices to services

3. Add own corporate logos

4. Use own contact information for customer support

5. Set payment options using your PayPal account

6. Check the status of orders as well as all of clients' orders in one place

Buy Real Marketing has always sought out to support their clients with special offers, especially those that are exceptionally loyal to the company. The White Label program will facilitate a hassle-free transaction to both resellers and their client lists, which will also benefit with using the client portal.

The White Label program is a work in progress that aims to provide more value to all clients who chose to stay with Buy Real Marketing. The company is always developing web tools and other innovative solutions for businesses to gain a competitive advantage in the online market.

Buy Real Marketing is available 24/7 and provides services through networks like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, Tumblr, Vimeo and SoundCloud with a 100% Money Back Guarantee, which repeatedly proves their mantra of giving only the best quality to offer clients.

Catch them on Facebook and Twitter for more information. Visit their website at buyrealmarketing.com or contact them at 1-877-435-5955.

About

Buy Real Marketing is owned by Clicking Labs. Clicking Labs is a well established internet marketing company founded in 2010 by Jean-Patrick Bisson, Diana Quartin and Jonathan Kennedy. The company specializes in driving search marketing and social media traffic, social web app development and conversion optimization. Each product or service specifically helps small/medium website owners increase online visibility and improve online sales.

###

