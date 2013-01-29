Vacation Club Leader American Travel Planners Announces Improved Vacation Incentives for Members

Committed to providing the best rewards and discounts to its members, along with personalized concierge service and highly-trained certified travel advisers, American Travel Planners now partners with an industry leader to provide the best ATP Marketplace deals for members.

American Travel Planners announces their affiliation with Access Development to provide merchant discounts and other incentives and rewards to their travel club members. The company has worked with thousands of companies for over 25 years offering ways to connect with customers through America's largest merchant discount and rewards network.

The travel experts at American Travel Planners say this affiliation allows them to provide an unsurpassed portfolio of discounts and rewards to their members thru the ATP Marketplace, in addition to the wholesale priced travel opportunities they already have.

According to American Travel Planners, members have access to thousands of participating merchants and over 500 national brands thru the ATP Marketplace, thanks to their partnership with Access Development. Members enjoy access to an exclusive selection of discounts on everything from movie tickets to fine dining. The ATP Marketplace is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and helps save money at home and when traveling.

“With the overwhelming majority of consumers saying they look for deals before making a buying decision, they clearly want help saving money and we offer that benefit to our members,” a spokesperson for ATP said.

Vacation and travel clubs are a favorite with people who demand access to world-class resorts and the amenities associated with these resorts. In addition to travel opportunities, consumers are also looking for excellent customer service and discounts on a variety of products and services. American Travel Planners not only offers a personalized concierge service and highly-trained certified travel advisers, they also offer the discounted amenities and benefits consumers demand.

About American Travel Planners, LLC – American Travel Planners is a members-only travel club with corporate offices in Washington, D.C., and additional offices along the East and West Coast. Members enjoy access to over 7,000 world-class resorts, cruises, golf courses, and a variety of tours and other amenities at wholesale pricing. The company offers a concierge service and consultants who are experts in the field of travel. American Travel Planners Vacations is committed to Corporate Philanthropy and contributes to several charities and organizations with corporate donations and fundraisers. The company supports the Wounded Warrior Project, the Children's Miracle Network and Easter Seals. E-mail info(at)americantravelplanners(dot)com for more information or visit http://www.americantravelplanners.com.

