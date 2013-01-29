New Project Saves the Human Experience of the 20th Century

Using 21st century technology and a trained legion of Baby Boomers it is now possible to archive and share the living history of the 20th century before it is lost forever. The Living Legacy Project makes it all possible.

While more baby boomers are using 21st century technology to share today's photos with iPhones and tablets, let us not forget that these same people and their parents were also the first generations to record their human experience, using 20th century cameras.

These vintage images belong to real 20th century heroes – the people who built our roads, fought for our freedom in World War II, raised their families during the space age and served in Vietnam.

This irreplaceable history, recorded in deteriorating analog format, contains defining moments and life lessons our children need more than at any other time in history.

The threat of losing this valuable body of history is real.

Even more troubling, those who have it in their possession are least experienced with managing digital media.

The Living Legacy Project is a global initiative to teach seniors how to scan, archive, give voice to their vintage photos and to make available professional assistance where needed.

Tom Cormier and Dennis Stack, co-founders of the Living Legacy Project and its official online archive, LegacyStories.Org, recognized the lack of a scalable process to save this world treasure.

“The vast majority of human history will go undocumented, thrown into dumpsters as thousands of seniors pass away each day,” says Cormier. “Without a systematic approach that can be duplicated quickly, there will be millions of family heroes going unnoticed at a time when our children need it most.”

The Project's methodology is comprised of two main elements:

1. A legion of trained advisors to systematically teach and assist seniors to scan their photos and record their oral narrative describing the people and events only they could know.

2. A cloud-secured online research library where the [talking photos can be backed up and shared in a modern format familiar to today's youth, to be accessed by families, educators and genealogists.

The Project has established “Pict-oral” history programs in senior living communities, ethnic groups, faith-based congregations, etc., as a means to reach the most endangered personal history.

"I enjoy taking my grandchildren to traditional Dutch Christmas celebrations and listening to Dutch music, seeing them enjoy my culture," says Antonia Kersting Salomone, a member of The Netherland Club. "My talking pictures help them feel the emotion of what I experienced as a child, teaching them to be proud of their heritage, as I am."

The Project offers new career opportunities for people who enjoy listening and working with seniors.

"As a mental health professional as well as a personal historian, I believe this project is enormously beneficial to seniors," says Janet Holt, owner of Your Story Saver in Hot Springs, Arkansas. "I love watching their faces light up as they tell their stories. This work is enjoyable and very rewarding."

Co-Founder Stack puts it all in perspective, “It's not how many pictures we remember, but the ones we will be remembered by.”

ABOUT THE LIVING LEGACY PROJECT

The Living Legacy Project was launched in September, 2012. The International Association of StoryKeepers (I-ASK) was formed to train and support a network of certified legacy advisors.

The Project's free online archive is http://www.LegacyStories.org.

In addition to archiving and sharing vintage photos and oral histories, members can link their stories to deceased family members in the official family tree of humankind, with over 3.5 billion ancestor records.

