Labeltac.com is Now Offering Arc Flash Labels that are in Compliance with NFPA70 Standards

Arc Flash Labels can prevent accidents from happening that may result in injury or even death.

The NEC code (NFPA 70) requires the following types of equipment to be marked with arc flash labels, if they are likely to require examination, servicing, maintenance, or adjustment while energized.



Switch boards

Panel boards

Industrial control panels

Meter socket enclosures

Motor control centers

In addition to the above, many facilities are labeling bus ducts and other electrical equipment. Any electrical equipment that might be accessed while hot can pose as a risk for arc flash, and should be labeled to make workers aware of the hazard. Labeltac.com is now offering Arc Flash Labels that can be made in both the LabelTac 4 and LabelTac 4 PRO Printers, also available through Labeltac.com.

Arc Flash Labels are the first line of defense in preventing arc flash injuries. The labels are a simple, affordable, and easy solution for both employee safety and liability standpoints. The labels can be used for both indoor and outdoor use and are UV fade resistant. A business owner commented, “We were very impressed with the quality of the extremely tough and tear-resistant material. We could not ask for anything better when it comes to our employee's safety.”

The orange header along the top edge of the label will allow the user to print “Warning” or “Danger” without having to use an expensive multi-color printer. The user can also print further text on the body of the label as required by NFPA 70E specifications. Each piece of equipment should be marked with information for either available incident energy or the required level of PPE. Values are determined by an arc flash hazard analysis and needs to be calculated separately for each piece of equipment labeled.

