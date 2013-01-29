Bathroom Remodeling Trends for 2013 Favor Energy Efficiency and Safety

Remodelers Magazine released homeowner data on 2011- 2012 consumer remodeling expenditures in their annual Remodeling Cost Vs.Value Report for 2013 used by Home Builders to help determine housing trends. Destiny Homes, A Minneapolis luxury home builder and remodeler, comments on the report and trends in Twin Cities bathroom remodels.

Nationwide, the most sought after home improvement projects for 2013, based on total expenditures, include kitchen upgrades, bathroom remodels and master bedroom suite additions, according to current research released by Remodelers Magazine's highly regarded annual Remodeling Cost Vs. Value Report for 2013.

Liz Sprenger, Destiny Homes lead home designer and part owner, says, "The role of bathrooms has transitioned to one of comfort and luxurious moments; bathroom remodels are sought for providing a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. Consumers are spending more time using their bathroom time for spa moments of peace and a place to unwind and prepare for life's busier activities."

Bathroom Remodeling Cost Vs Value According to Remodelers Magazine

Measured against stabilizing house values, bathroom remodeling projects are increasing as bathrooms are one room that everyone uses multiple times in a given day.



An upscale bathroom remodel that costs $50,007 has a resale value of $29,162 at a cost recoup of 58.3%.

A mid-range bathroom remodel rough costs $15,782 with a resale price of $10,295 at a cost recoup of 65.2%

A mid-range bathroom addition average cost of $37,501 would have a resale price of$20,569 at a cost recoup of 54.8%

An upscale bathroom remodeling project dropped from 2011- 2011's cost of $56,084 to 2011 - 2012 cost of $54,374

Bathroom remodeling trends that Destiny Homes finds Minneapolis homeowners want in 2013:

Heated Bathroom Flooring - Starting from the floor up, trendy bath re-modelers often incorporate a ceramic tile floor laid diagonally with ceramic tile base molding. Radiant floor heat or under tile floor heating systems are in demand across Minneapolis luxury homes; the comfort of warmth when stepping into the bathroom is welcoming on Minneapolis winter days. Lifetime Warranty's are offered on select floor warming systems that can be readily transferred from homeowner to homeowner.

2) Custom Bathroom Tile & Stonework - Tile and stonework can give bathrooms that crisp, spa-like feel that immediately offers the soothing atmosphere of relaxation. Using nature's incentives and the natural elements of earthy and neutral-toned stone is definitely on-trend. Building stone and tile into a bathroom's design is smart looking and moisture resistant. Destiny Home bath remodels are designed to prevent leaks, mildew, and mold up front. Porcelain, glass and ceramic tiles are available in inspiring choices. New expanding lines of such tiles are particularity slip resistant.

3) Custom Vanity & Cabinetry - An organized bathroom can make all the difference in a day's start. Building a custom vanity that is meant just for personal belongings and style is a wonderful way of welcoming morning routines efficiently. With custom cabinets featuring ample storage for daily necessities, a bathroom design can incorporate the perfect blend of beauty and function. Some homeowners are requesting television screens custom built into medicine cabinets and vanity mirrors.

4) Eco-friendly Bath Fixtures - Choosing the right bathroom fixtures goes well beyond choices of color and style. “About a quarter of households undertaking home improvement projects in 2011 did so for energy efficiency purposes,” states Harvard's Housing Stock: Ready for Renewal Report. Toilets, faucets, shower-heads, and bathtubs are offered with Eco-friendly aspects that can help save homeowners money on water bills in addition to being planet-friendly.

5) Low-Profile Linear Shower Drains - For safety purposes low-profile linear drains are ideal for zero-threshold shower designs. Home builders are able to minimize the slope of the shower floor, sometimes placing the drain at the outside edge of the shower, creating a wheelchair-friendly curb-less shower. Nearly invisible tile-in channel models end up hidden by shower floor tile are becoming the standard for upscale bathroom remodeling projects.

6) Well-Insulated Stone Bathtubs - Luxurious bathtubs are a top trend for 2013 bathrooms. From well-insulated stone tubs to trendy freestanding tub styles with depth for soaking, to highly advanced Jacuzzi bathtubs, homeowners can build a five-star quality spa right in their home.

7) Big Windows And Lots Of Natural Sunlight - Bathrooms are meant to be enjoyed to a new measure and that includes sunlight. The right window treatments or heavily wooded lots may work to offer privacy combined with high energy efficient green windows.

"A naturally soothing and luxurious environment with the ambiance of hominess will be a top priority in bath remodels in 2013, " predicts Sprenger.

