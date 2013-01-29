Financial Poise Announces "Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy 2013" Webinar Series

The nuts and bolts of restructuring financially distressed businesses in and out of Chapter 11, for the non-bankruptcy professional

Financial Poise, a division of DailyDAC, LLC, announced today the line-up for the six episodes that make up its continuing legal education (CLE) webinar series, “Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy 2013”. The series is produced with West LegalEdcenter, a Thomson Reuters business.

“Our collaborative continuing legal education initiative features nationally-renowned heavyweights; Laura Davis Jones of Pachulski Stang, Tom Salerno of Squire Sanders, and Melissa Kibbler Knoll of Mesirow, addressing the basics any attorney, accountant, investment banker, or business owner needs to know about dealing with a distressed company in 2013,” said Amanda Florip, a director with Financial Poise.

The first episode of the legal webinar series, “Strategic Alternatives for Distressed Business,” will be held on February 21, 2013. This episode focuses on making attorneys and advisors aware of all options for a distressed business. Some of the world's top professionals in restructuring will discuss friendly foreclosure, out-of-court workouts, and other options available to a struggling business. The expert panel will include:

-- Bill Henrich, co-chairman Getzler Henrich and Associates, LLC

-- Daniel Cohn, partner at Murtha Cullina, LLP

-- David Blechman, managing director at HIG Private Equity

-- Jim Fox, principal GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group, LLC

“Everything the GC Should Know About Chapter 11," the second episode of the series, will take place on February 28th. Whether you are a customer, supplier, or owner of a company that may need to file or has filed for bankruptcy, it is important to understand the basic contours of chapter 11. This webinar takes a look into chapter 11 from each perspective. The expert panel will include:

-- Hamid Rafatjoo, partner at Venable, LLP

-- Rafael X. Zahralddin-Aravena, partner at Elliot Greenleaf

-- Tom Salerno, partner at Squire Sanders

The third episode in our “Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy 2013” series,

“How to Buy a Distressed Business/Assets Outside of Bankruptcy”, is scheduled for March 7th. The profits versus risks of buying a distressed business or its assets through Article 9. “Joining us to discuss the pros and cons of Article 9 are senior people from Versa Capital and HIG, perhaps the two most active private equity funds in the United States that focus on buying distressed businesses,” according to Amanda Florip. The renowned panelists include:

-- David Blechman, managing director, HIG Private Equity

-- David Lorry, principal Versa Capital

-- Rick Rosenbloom, founder and partner of Fuel Break Capital Partners

On March 14th, the fourth episode of the series, “Creditor Bootcamp: Bankruptcy of a Customer/Client/Tenant”, will take place. "If your company or client is a creditor in a bankruptcy, should you keep supplying goods and services?" This esteemed panel will answer questions that any creditor of a bankrupt company should ask. Panelists include:

-- Hamid Rafatjoo, partner at Venable, LLP

-- Richard Carmody, principal bankruptcy attorney at Adams and Reese

-- Tom Salerno, partner at Squire Sanders

“Basics of Bankruptcy Litigation for the Non-Bankruptcy Litigator," the fifth episode in our series is scheduled for March 21st. This episode is designed for commercial litigators who are new to litigate in bankruptcy court. Expert panel includes:

-- Ian Ratner, principal at GlassRatner

-- Melissa Kibler Knoll, senior managing director at Mesirow Financial

-- Tom Salerno, partner at Squire Sanders

The final episode of the series, “Bankruptcy for Fun and Profit: Claims Trading and 363 Sales” is to be held on March 28th. "If you think you may ever represent a buyer in a “363 sale,” this is a must attend webinar." The expert panel will cover relevant basics any non-bankruptcy/non-restructuring professional needs to know. Panel includes:

-- Bill Henrich, co-chairman Getzler Henrich and Associates

-- David Lorry, principal Versa Capital

-- Laura Davis Jones, partner at Pachulski Stang

-- Todd Zoha, co-founder, president and CEO of One Exchange Street

To register for any of the “Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy 2013” webinar episodes, please visit http://financialpoise.com/webinar.

About West LegalEdcenter

The cost-effective source for online and in-person legal training and CLE, West LegalEdcenter keeps attorneys up-to-date on the law and compliant with state requirements. Taught by the most prestigious names in the legal field, West LegalEdcenter covers both the core substance of law as well as hot topics in every practice area. For more information, visit http://www.westlegaledcenter.com.

About Financial Poise

Financial Poise, a division of DailyDAC, LLC, produces educational webinars for three core audiences: business owners and C-level executives, Accredited Investors, and their respective attorneys and other trusted advisors. Each webinar is developed and executed exclusively by professionals who are top performers in their respective fields of expertise. For more information, visit http://www.financialpoise.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371988.htm