Doctors Health Press Reports on Study: Link Found Between Lightning and Headaches

University of Cincinnati researchers finding that lightning may trigger a migraine, or even a regular headache.

As Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin (http://www.doctorshealthpress.com/general-health-2/the-intriguing-link-between-lightning-and-headaches) notes, weather has long been a suspected culprit for the onset of migraines, and this new study adds to that notion. As the first study to tie lightning to headaches, this finding might help chronic sufferers anticipate headache and migraine arrival more efficiently, allowing them to take their method of prevention more quickly in anticipation.

As the article “The Intriguing Link Between Lightning and Headaches” reports, researchers found that there is a 31% higher risk of headache and a 28% higher risk of migraine in people who are chronic sufferers when lightning strikes within 25 miles of home. For those who do not tend to get headaches, researchers noted that lightning increased the risk of new-onset headache and migraine by 24% and 23%, respectively.

The Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin article adds that in the study, researchers used special mathematical models to determine if the lightning was the cause of the increased frequency of headaches or whether it could be attributed to other weather factors encountered with thunderstorms. The results showed a 19% increased risk for headaches on lightning days, even after accounting for these weather factors. This means that those tremendous electric currents from the sky bear unique effects on headaches.

Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin suggests that this might happen due to the electromagnetic waves that are emitted from lightning, or perhaps due to a rise in air pollutants caused by lightning strikes that can release fungal spores into the atmosphere tied to migraines.

As the article concludes, it is guesswork right now as to how environmental factors like humidity and barometric pressure influence severe headaches. Most believe they do, but it's unknown exactly how or why. This study helps to clearly show a link between lightning and headaches.

(SOURCE: Martin, G., et al., “Lightning and its association with the frequency of headache in migraineurs: An observational cohort study,” Cephalalgia, published online January 24, 2013.)

