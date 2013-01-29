Fast Growth Companies Turn to "Gazelles" to Outlearn the Competition

Acclaimed Authors Teach Crucial Business Principles while Coaches Guide Practice & Application: Gazelles Growth Institute announced the recent launch of its new learning platform to deliver the business growth strategies of nationally acclaimed authors to C-level executives worldwide.

The online executive education company has developed a market-driven product to meet the needs of today's management teams. For the past 30 years, Verne Harnish has been educating corporate teams through regional workshops, national conferences and international summits. With travel expenses soaring and budget cutbacks a reality, Gazelles programs can now be accessed through a hybrid, online learning model. Fast growth companies can strengthen their businesses by outlearning the competition using a combination of online training teamed with customized coaching.

Verne Harnish and Daniel Marcos partnered to deliver a scalable, delivery platform which provides executive education online in an easy-to-implement format. Video instruction from respected authors, researchers and experts is offered online along with support from certified coaches to assure practice and guided implementation of the principles of the instruction.

"The Gazelles Growth Institute will allow us to deliver effective training to small and mid-sized companies around the globe," comments Harnish, "regardless of their physical proximity to live Gazelles training events or travel budgets. We are inspired by the quick adoption of this learning format that we already see happening."

Visitors may review individual lessons from thought leaders like Keith Ferrazzi, Malcolm Gladwell, David Meerman Scott, Patrick Lencioni and Seth Godin for $99 per lesson and companies can gain group access for monthly management team meetings for $3,000 per year. Compared to the $40,000 per day consulting fees charged by some of these recognized authors. The Gazelles Growth Institute offers a practical, cost-effective alternative for strengthening an organization through learning.

"My personal successes in the online financial services industry taught me the importance of maintaining a competitive advantage in the marketplace," states Marcos. "I accomplished this through consistent learning from business experts. It takes a village of gurus to grow a company."

The next group-training program will begin on February 14th. The course will be based on the principles of Topgrading for selecting and hiring top talent for your organization. To register or learn more about the six week program, please email: juan (at) growthinstitute (dot) com

About Gazelles Growth Institute

Gazelles Growth Institute (GGI) is an online, executive education company serving a community of lifelong learners in more than 15 countries worldwide. It was founded by Verne Harnish and Daniel Marcos to offer effective, accessible training that strengthens a company's ability to outlearn its competitors and gain an advantage in the marketplace. Gazelles Growth Institute assists C-level executives in adopting business strategies to grow their companies faster. The business principles from acclaimed, thought leaders are taught through a hybrid-learning process that incorporates theory, practice and guided implementation. Certified coaches assist companies in customizing and applying the business principles to the priorities and daily activities of their particular company.

Quite simply, Gazelles Growth Institute makes it easier for busy executives to learn and apply new techniques and methodologies that will positively impact their business.

Daniel Marcos, Co-founder and CEO at the Gazelles Growth Institute

Selected as one of the “30 in their 30´s” by Expansion Magazine (when he was just 29!), Daniel is an entrepreneur, business coach and blogger with an outstanding record of success. He is the founder, coach and international speaker at Inflection, a management coaching company that helps executives and entrepreneurs achieve their goals and grow their companies faster. He co-founded Creditos123, LLC, a leading online lending exchange that serves the Hispanic community in the USA. Marcos created Finanzas Web, the first financial website focused on Mexican financial markets. Fondo.com, an angel fund specializing in internet related businesses, is also his brainchild. Earlier in his career, Daniel was a broker at Lloyd's of London and later served as Financial Attaché to the Consulate General of Mexico in Hong Kong. Currently, Daniel is the blogger of CapitalEmprendedor.com, sites dedicated to helping entrepreneurs grow their business. Daniel is a graduate of EO's premiere CEO program, the “Birthing of Giants,” and its continuation, “Gathering of The Titans.” He holds a B.S. in Industrial and Systems Engineering from I.T.E.S.M. (Monterrey Tech) and an M.B.A. (cum laude) from Babson College at Wellesley, MA.

Verne Harnish, Co-Founder and Principal at the Gazelles Growth Institute

Named by FORTUNE Small Business magazine as one of the "Top 10 Minds in Small Business," entrepreneur, author and FORTUNE magazine columnist, Verne Harnish, is a highly sought management consultant, specializing in leadership, strategic planning and business growth. His book, "Mastering the Rockefeller Habits: What You Must Do to Increase the Value of Your Fast-Growth Firm" has been translated into Spanish, Chinese, Japanese and Korean. Verne is also the founder of EO, the Entrepreneurs Organization, and the CEO of Gazelles Inc.

