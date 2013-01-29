Report Buyer Launches Market Research App on Android

New App for Market Research from Report Buyer
(PRWEB UK) 29 January 2013
Reportbuyer.com has announced the Android launch of a new market research app providing full access to their regularly updated database.
The app enables users to search the Reportbuyer.com catalogue of over 300,000 market research reports from over 300 specialist business publishers.
Key features include:
-Easy Keyword Search
Type keywords or a phrase to find relevant reports.
-Filter and Sort
Filter results by country, industry, price and publisher. Sort by relevance, date and price.
-Search History
Activity from the last seven days is stored for easy reference.
-Save Searches
Save search results for future review. Build a number of searches for each project.
-Create a Wishlist
Build a wishlist of reports.
-Email Search Results
Send the results of a search to a colleague for review.
-Request a Sample
Ask for a sample of a report to be sent by email.
-Speak to an Expert
Call ReportBuyer.com to speak to an expert who can answer questions and give advice.
-Buy
Purchase reports through the ReportBuyer.com's secure shopping basket.
Click here to view more information and download app!
For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10349371.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.