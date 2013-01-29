Report Buyer Launches Market Research App on Android

New App for Market Research from Report Buyer

Reportbuyer.com has announced the Android launch of a new market research app providing full access to their regularly updated database.

The app enables users to search the Reportbuyer.com catalogue of over 300,000 market research reports from over 300 specialist business publishers.

Key features include:

-Easy Keyword Search

Type keywords or a phrase to find relevant reports.

-Filter and Sort

Filter results by country, industry, price and publisher. Sort by relevance, date and price.

-Search History

Activity from the last seven days is stored for easy reference.

-Save Searches

Save search results for future review. Build a number of searches for each project.

-Create a Wishlist

Build a wishlist of reports.

-Email Search Results

Send the results of a search to a colleague for review.

-Request a Sample

Ask for a sample of a report to be sent by email.

-Speak to an Expert

Call ReportBuyer.com to speak to an expert who can answer questions and give advice.

-Buy

Purchase reports through the ReportBuyer.com's secure shopping basket.

Click here to view more information and download app!

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10349371.htm