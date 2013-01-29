NCP Continue to Redevelop Car Parks across the Country

The UK's best known car park operator, NCP, is pleased to announce improvement works at the Ipswich Tower Ramparts car park.

The company places a strong emphasis on customer service and is committed to long term investment in their estate. In light of this, a number of NCP car park attendants have started to spring clean the Tower Ramparts car park. As well as a thorough clean of the entire car park, garden maintenance work has been undertaken.

The car park is conveniently located next to one of the town's busiest shopping centres, where there are a number of different stores and restaurants. Shoppers can make use of 103 spaces at the manned car park and are sure to benefit from the recent improvements.

Project Manager, Matt Thornett, shares his thoughts on the latest changes.

“We're dedicated to assessing and improving the conditions of all our car parks and some significant work has taken place at this particular site. Many NCP colleagues have also spent their free time making improvements at the nearby Cambridge Leisure car park.”

Founded in 1931, NCP has over 75 years expertise within the parking sector and has more than 600 car parks nationwide. With more choice than anyone else, NCP processes approximately 80 million customer transactions every year and prides itself on recruiting and training staff that are both professional and helpful.

