Trader Media Group and HookLogic Launch High-Performing Advertising Opportunities for Car Dealers

UK's number one motoring website taps HookLogic for shopper-centric media programme

HookLogic, the industry leader in understanding and influencing shopper decisions to Win the Moment of Truth™, and Trader Media Group (TMG), Europe's largest specialist multi-media group and supplier of leading automotive marketing products and services, today announced the success of a new media programme on the UK's number one motoring website, Auto Trader (http://www.autotrader.co.uk). Early analysis of the media's performance indicates a 78 percent lift in clickthrough rates as compared to the rates experienced pre-programme launch.

Now available to all dealers that sell cars on Auto Trader's website, the pay-per-click (PPC) advertising programme, powered by HookLogic, features a variety of media placements that cater to the diverse needs and goals of the dealers. HookLogic created the media programme as part of Auto Trader's ongoing effort to provide car shoppers with the best shopping experience possible while providing dealers with performance-based advertising products that maximise return on spend.

“Through HookLogic's premium media technology, we are able to provide our dealers with the ability to engage target consumers while they are car shopping, where they begin to make purchase decisions,” said Paul Shoesmith, Trade Product Director, Trader Media Group. “We're very pleased with the results our dealers are experiencing.”

HookLogic's work with TMG exhibits the technology provider's continued success building out media solutions that engage customers while their purchase intent is highest. Powerful algorithms and machine learning running in the background, coupled with seamlessly integrated creative formats that blend into the forefront, bring value to shoppers as they research purchase decisions.

“Through our partnership with TMG, we're empowering dealers with new media opportunities to influence consumer decisions before they ever step on the showroom floor,” said Ben Cooper, Vice President and General Manager of HookLogic, Europe. “There's no better way to engage in-market car shoppers. The proof is in the performance of the programme.”

About HookLogic: HookLogic is the industry leader in understanding and influencing shopper decisions to win the moment of truth. Our guaranteed display, biddable product listings network, and incentive technology provide omni-channel solutions to advertisers to engage premium, in-market shoppers, while enabling ecommerce sites like Expedia, Kiddicare, and Wayfair to monetize their site traffic. Headquartered in New York City and backed by Bain Capital Ventures, the company has offices in Ann Arbor, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and London, UK. To learn more, visit http://www.hooklogic.com.

About Trader Media Group: Trader Media Group is Europe's largest specialist multi-media group and supplier of leading automotive marketing products and services. Brands included in the Trader Media Group stable include: Auto Trader, RAZSOR, 2nd Byte and Autotrade-mail. Trader Media Group operates in the UK, Ireland and South Africa and is jointly owned by Guardian Media Group and Apax Partners. For more information, visit http://www.tradermediagroup.com.

About Auto Trader: Auto Trader is the UK's number one motoring digital marketplace with over 11 million monthly unique users, carrying out over 120 million searches on more than 410,000 new and used vehicles. Over 2.5 million people access Auto Trader via their mobile devices every month, through the mobile-optimised site and apps developed for iPhone, iPad and Android. Auto Trader is part of Trader Media Group. For more information, visit http://www.autotrader.co.uk.

Media Contact

Erin Geoghegan

HookLogic

646.467.8200

Erin.Geoghegan (at) HookLogic (dot) com

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10328077.htm