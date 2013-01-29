DB Networks Secures $4.5 Million in Series B Round Led by Khosla Ventures

Funding to Drive Product Launch and Sales Activities

DB Networks, an innovator of database security equipment, announced today it has raised $4.5 million in Series B funding led by Khosla Ventures of Menlo Park, California. DB Networks also announced that Shirish Sathaye, general partner at Khosla Ventures, has joined its Board of Directors.

DB Networks is commercializing a next-generation security platform for real-time advanced database attack detection. Based on patent-pending behavior analysis technology, DB Networks Adaptive Database Firewall is able to rapidly and automatically detect SQL injection attacks.

“DB Networks is deployed and engaged at several of the world's leading financial institutions” said Shirish Sathaye, general partner at Khosla Ventures. “We want to be instrumental in growing DB Network along with their highly experienced and successful team.”

“DB Networks is extremely excited to be working with Khosla Ventures and to have Shirish Sathaye on our board” said Brett Helm, CEO of DB Networks. "This investment, along with the expertise of Khosla Ventures, will allow us to open up a new era in database security.”

About DB Networks

DB Networks is innovating database security equipment for organizations who need to protect their data from advanced attacks. DB Networks Adaptive Database Firewall is an effective countermeasure against SQL Injection and database Denial of Service attacks. Unlike traditional database security solutions, which require extensive user customization, as well as time-consuming white list/black list maintenance, DB Networks Adaptive Database Firewall automatically learns each applications proper SQL transaction behavior. Any SQL transaction which subsequently deviates from the model immediately raises an alarm as an attack. DB Networks is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. For additional information, please visit us at dbnetworks.com.

About Khosla Ventures

Khosla Ventures offers venture assistance, strategic advice and capital to entrepreneurs. The firm helps entrepreneurs extend the potential of their ideas in breakthrough technologies in clean energy, mobile, IT, cloud, big data, storage, health, food, agriculture and semiconductors. Vinod Khosla founded the firm in 2004 and was formerly a General Partner at Kleiner Perkins and co-founder of Sun Microsystems. Khosla Ventures is based in Menlo Park, Calif. More information is available at http://www.khoslaventures.com.

