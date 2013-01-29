Infolob Leaves Competitors in the Dust with their "High Horsepower and High Performance" Experience Giveaway at CIOsynergy Dallas.

Irving-based Firm Address Big Data and Cloud Computing Needs At CIO Forum

Two hours. Two thousand horsepower. Four exotic cars on a predetermined course along the winding back roads of Dallas, already mapped out by professional drivers. No sitting in stop and go traffic. That's the experience Infolob Solutions is offering in their raffle at the CIOsynergy Dallas event on January 31 at the Adolphus Hotel in downtown Dallas, Texas.

CIOsynergy Dallas is an exclusive opportunity for leading local CIO and IT executives to network and brainstorm daily hurdles in an unparalleled learning environment. Under the umbrella of Jeff Taylor, the founder of Monster.com, CIOs and IT executives from Fortune 500 and mid-market enterprise companies will talk about the opportunities and challenges they face in 2013. As an expert in technology, advertising, and human capital, Taylor zeroes in on what lies ahead, sensing economic upheaval, changing global employment, and the shift in doing business that Web 2.0 has created.

"We know the long hours, the long meetings, and the long trips that IT leaders deal with on a daily basis," said Dana Love, president of Infolob. "When we were approached to offer a raffle at the CIOsynergy Dallas forum, we looked for something extraordinary to reflect the significant work done by the people in our industry."

"When Infolob approached us with their raffle idea, we were excited," said Patrick Mason, Director of Communications and Marketing at CIOsynergy. "And as we talked more about the raffle with them, it really became clear the effort Infolob puts toward understanding and working with CIOs is reflected in the way they selected their prize." Noted Love: "That we can give some context to "high horsepower" and "high performance" is exciting to us."

A Platinum member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, Infolob works in the areas of Big Data, Cloud Computing, and Managed IT Services, where they put in place technology that helps companies manage their IT infrastructure, deliver on the growing need for advanced analytics, control the growth of their database environments, and achieve greater results. Comprised of more than 120 skilled professionals, Infolob delivers consultative support to address the most pressing needs of CIOs and IT departments.

At CIOsynergy Dallas, a panel of leading CIOs moderated by Scott Shuster will share and explore how CIOs can be successful in their role. Mr. Shuster has led virtually every Business Week CEO, CFO, and CIO conference held since the founding of the magazine's events, representing more than 100 of the world's most prominent gatherings of large company leaders and senior executives.

For more information about or to participate in CIOsynergy Dallas, visit: http://infolob.CIOdallas.com, or contact Araceli Delgado, Project Coordinator at aracelid (at) ciosynergy (dot) com or 1.847.278.2213 ext. 899.

About CIOsynergy

CIOsynergy provides a platform that brings together the thought leaders of IT through events that incorporate face-to-face meeting opportunities, panel discussions, think tanks and keynotes, and C-suite networking programs.

Previous events have attracted C-suite leaders from companies such as Wal-Mart, Salesforce, Home Depot, Bank of America, Forbes Media, Wells Fargo, Shell, Allstate, Farm, Career Education Corp, Pepsi, Sara Lee, Kraft, BP, Loyola University, Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, and Walgreens.

The company operations nationwide and has previously partnered with sponsors such as IBM, 3com, VMware, Unisys, Hitachi, Oracle, SunGard, Dell, Google, Amazon, and HTC among 100's more.

About Infolob Solutions

Infolob is an Oracle software solutions and development company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2009, Infolob works with clients in the areas of Big Data, Cloud Computing, and Managed IT Services, where we put in place technology that helps global companies automate complex business processes and achieve greater results. Woman-owned and minority-owned, Infolob is a Platinum member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, and maintains offices in Texas, Virginia, and Hyderabad, India. For more information, please visit http://www.infolob.com.

