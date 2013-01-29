The New 2013 Recharge Mower G2 Means Clean, Quiet, Performance

The New 2013 Recharge Mower G2 Electric Rechargeable Riding Mower from Driven by Solar Inc., means Clean, Quiet, Performance

The New 2013 Recharge Mower G2 Electric Rechargeable Riding Mower from Driven by Solar Inc. takes all the benefits of the earlier version and steps it up with so many enhancements.

“The New 2013 Recharge Mower G2 takes it up a notch” says company president Allan Hechtman. “The New 2013 Recharge Mower G2 takes an already technologically advanced clean green product and simply makes it so much better.”

In the 2013 Recharge Mower G2 the enhancements include; a wider front steering assembly for more control and improved balance. An improved accelerator pedal makes the G2 more responsive and easier to control. An advanced charging system provides better battery performance. The mulching insert has been upgraded for better results. And a fully automated electromagnetic parking brake provides unwavering control. Most impressively all of these improvements come without a price increase.

Developed for those who want to get the job done simply and easily, the New 2013 Recharge Mower G2 requires no scheduled maintenance. There are no chokes, no belts, no oil changes, no filters and NO GAS needed. Rather than needing to be a mechanic, simply charge the unit and cut up to 2 acres on a single charge. By avoiding the ongoing service issues inherent to gas mowers, the 2013 Recharge Mower G2 can save hundreds of dollars each and every year.

The New Recharge Mower G2 is powered by a 36v85Ah rechargeable battery system. These batteries power the heavy duty drive system and the dual direct drive cutting blades. The 2013 version of the G2 boasts the most advanced electronic controllers to optimize performance.

The 30” wide all steel deck provides 7 selectable cutting heights ranging from about 2” to just under 5”. Operators can choose either side discharge or mulching for a beautifully manicured and environmentally friendly result. Included with the unit is an Energy Star rated charger which simply plugs into a standard wall outlet. Within only hours the unit is ready to handle up to 2 acres of cutting.

Driven By Solar Inc., the company behind the Recharge Mower and Recharge Tools brands and registered trademarks, was established in early 2008. The company is focused on developing, producing and marketing a growing selection of environmentally friendly lawn and garden tools. The company can be reached at Info(at)rechargemower(dot)com or by calling 905-997-9300. The company credo… “A greener lawn. A greener planet.” remains well entrenched.

