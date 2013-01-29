State-of-the-Art Los Angeles Surgery Center La Peer Health Systems Brings Patients Cutting-Edge Minimally Invasive Thyroid Surgery

World-renowned head and neck surgeons at La Peer Health Systems in Los Angeles bring patients minimally invasive thyroid surgery with quicker healing and recovery time.

The innovative surgery center in Beverly Hills, La Peer Health Systems, is pleased to announce the performance of the minimally invasive thyroidectomy, an alternative to traditional thyroid surgery. Babak Larian, MD, FACS in Los Angeles, has found that minimally invasive thyroid surgery to correct thyroid disorders or a thyroid tumor provides patients with a better surgical experience.

“Minimally invasive thyroid surgery has several benefits over a traditional thyroidectomy, including a much smaller incision sight, which results in a nearly invisible scar, less bruising and swelling, and much less pain overall,” explained Dr. Larian.

Above all else, undergoing minimally invasive thyroid surgery brings less overall tissue damage to the patient as opposed to undergoing a traditional thyroidectomy. Because less tissue damage is done to the neck and internal organs, there is a substantial decrease in risk factors of the procedure. Dr. Babak Larian and the team of expert thyroid surgeons at La Peer Health Systems in Los Angeles work to always bring patients the safest procedure possible by determining the exact location of the thyroid gland and tumor before ever going into surgery.

“The safety of our patients is always our number one concern. Before our thyroid surgeons ever step foot into the operating room, we know exactly what we're looking for,” said Dr. Michel Babajanian, head and neck surgeon at La Peer. “This not only helps the surgery run much smoother, but also allows us to keep the patient under anesthesia for as little time as possible.”

One of the unique factors about undergoing surgery at La Peer Health Systems is the team approach, where the same doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, and even office staff members know patients by name and provide a comfortable ambiance that doesn't go un-noticed.

“The surgeons at La Peer Health Systems take extreme pride in providing patients with the best level of comfort, care, and safety as possible,” said Dr. Mani Zadeh, otolaryngologist at La Peer.

La Peer Health Systems is an outpatient surgery center in Beverly Hills, founded by doctors and focused on providing excellent patient care alongside the most cutting-edge medical treatments available. With 40 world-renowned physicians in 13 specialties, we offer comprehensive medical treatment that takes patients from consultation to diagnosis, treatment, surgery, and ultimately aftercare. Our 13 medical departments include orthopedics & sports medicine, gastroenterology, head & neck surgery, colorectal & general surgery, podiatry, ophthalmology, pain management, plastics & reconstructive surgery, gynecology, spine surgery, interventional cardiology, bariatric surgery, and anesthesiology. Unlike large hospitals, La Peer's unique structure offers extremely personal care in a safe and controlled environment.

