Office Suites PLUS Employees Awarded Top Honors

Office Suites PLUS, the fifth largest office suite operator in North America and two time Inc 5000 honoree, recently awarded several of their employees with top honors at their Annual Sales meeting in Lexington, KY.

The recognized employees were:



Ana Jimenez, Suite Manager in Miami, FL received top honors among all Office Suites PLUS Suite Managers as Suite Manager of the Year.

Karen Symos, Suite Manager in Annapolis, MD received top honors among all the Office Suites PLUS Suite Managers as Salesperson of the Year.

Other Suite Manager award winners were: Alexis Ekberg, Plantation, FL; Martha Card, Raleigh, NC; Holly Ing, Nashville, TN; Laura Focht, Columbus, OH; Brooke Beaver, Charlotte, NC; Teresa Wherry, Memphis, TN; Rita Toner, Tampa, FL.

The following employees were recognized for being with Office Suites PLUS for five years: Brooke Beaver, Charlotte, NC; Thuy Caron, Orlando, FL; Stephen Fry, Lexington, KY; Sunny Motes, Atlanta, GA; Seth Newton, Lexington, KY; Brooke Roberts, Tampa, FL; Brian Tucker, Lexington, KY and Christina Verola, Plantation, FL.

About Office Suites PLUS:

Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Office Suites PLUS provides alternative workspace solutions for everyone from individuals through large corporations. Whether through an office, meeting room, workspace or virtual office package, regardless if for a day, a month or a year, Office Suites PLUS provides the image, convenience and support that allow its clients to focus on their business – not their office space. The Company has expanded its presence to over 30 locations in nine states. Additional information is available at http://www.officesuitesplus.com, facebook.com/officesuitesplus, and on Twitter @ospworkspace.

Office Suites PLUS is a member of the Global Workspace Association (GWA; http://www.globalworkspace.org), and James C. Baughman, Jr. currently serves as President of its Board of Directors. GWA membership is comprised of business center owners, coworking facilities, mobile workforce service providers, managers and support staff as well as vendors who service the workspace-as-a-service industry.

