Liv.luhv.rahyt Inc. Announces Launch of "Memoirs of a Bald Bride" Kickstarter Campaign

"Memoirs of a Bald Bride" is a book about a beautiful, young woman who discovers real love as she learns to accept herself after losing all her hair to a rare disease, Alopecia Universalis.

Rosanna Savone, President of liv.luhv.rahyt inc., announced today the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to support the revision, promotion and publication of her upcoming book, Memoirs of a Bald Bride. The book seeks to share Ms. Savone's story; thereby, exploring the effects that Alopecia Universalis had on her as a young woman and how she ultimately learned about self-acceptance and real love by losing all her hair.

“I am thrilled to announce the Kickstarter campaign to complete Memoirs of a Bald Bride,” said Rosanna Savone, author of Memoirs of a Bald Bride. “My story has universal lessons for those who struggle with body image concerns. Unfortunately, many, many people let these concerns keep them from living life to its fullest. Although announcing to the world that I'm a bald woman is scary for me, I firmly believe my story must be written for Alopecia Areata sufferers, as well as others who have never heard of it, so they too may benefit from the lessons I learned and to help them move beyond those concerns as I now have.”

The Kickstarter campaign will continue until Sunday, February 17, 2013, 9:00PM PST, and seeks to raise $25,000. It is Ms. Savone's desire that people struggling to accept his or her body will discover a renewed sense of self-acceptance and love through her candid book. For more information about the campaign, or to donate, please visit: Memoirs of a Bald Bride Kickstarter Campaign Link

About Memoirs of a Bald Bride, by Rosanna Savone:

About 8 years ago, Rosanna Savone developed a rare disease called Alopecia Universalis, which caused her to lose all her hair. As she struggled with the effects this disease had on her life, including dating, relationships, sex, career and eventually motherhood, she learned how to embrace her new look. This self-acceptance allowed her to experience love at a level she didn't know existed prior. Her journey has ultimately taken her from concealing her bald head in shame to sharing it with the world. Now, Ms. Savone shares her story so that others suffering with similar struggles may discover their own self-acceptance and real love. To learn more, please visit her website at http://livluhvrahyt.com.

