Ziften Will Host Booth at CIOsynergy Dallas Conference on January 31

150 CIOs and IT professionals will focus on the emerging trends in enterprise IT, and their impact on greater efficiency and cost effectiveness at CIOsynergy Dallas on January 31, 2013.

CIOsynergy, a provider of thought leading conferences, today announced Ziften's participation at its event on January 31st, 2013 at the Adolphus hotel in downtown Dallas, Texas.

Ziften's enterprise software provides organizations unprecedented visibility and control over the applications running across their physical and virtual Windows PCs. Ziften dynamically monitors and the remediates, restricts, and boosts applications based on business value and user activity. It utilizes behavioral analytics and intelligence to increase uptime, improve performance, and enhance security.

“We are very excited to sponsor CIOsynergy in Dallas. Ziften's value propositions of better and security coupled with cost savings resonates soundly with the enterprise community,” said Charles Leaver, CEO of Ziften. “We look forward to engaging in informative discussions with the region's top IT leaders”.

CIOsynergy Dallas is an exclusive opportunity for leading local CIOs and IT executives to network and brainstorm daily hurdles in an unparalleled learning environment under the umbrella of the founder of Monster.com, keynote of the event Jeff Taylor. As an expert in technology, advertising, and human capital, Taylor zeroes in on what lies ahead, sensing economic upheaval, changing global employment, and the shift in doing business that Web 2.0 has created. Envisioning ways to capitalize on these evolving trends with technology and the power of human capital, Taylor taps into his experience to advise businesses on how they can break away from the competition by adopting a new mindset and getting in early with social networking.

At CIOsynergy Dallas a panel of leading CIOs moderated by Scott Shuster, will share and explore how CIOs can be successful in their role. Mr. Shuster has led virtually every Business Week CEO, CFO, and CIO conference held since the founding of the magazine's events group more than 100 of the world's most prominent gathering of large company leaders and senior executives.

Open to Fortune 500's and mid-market enterprise, CIOsynergy's events gathers senior executives from the office of the CIO, including Directors, VPs, Chief Architects, CTOs and CIOs.

About CIOsynergy

CIOsynergy provides a platform that brings together the thought leaders of IT through events that incorporate face-to-face meeting opportunities, panel discussions, think tanks and keynotes, and C-suite networking programs.

Previous events have attracted C-suite leaders from companies such as Wal-Mart, Salesforce, Home Depot, Bank of America, Forbes Media, Wells Fargo, Shell, Allstate, Farm, Career Education Corp, Pepsi, Sara Lee, Kraft, BP, Loyola University, Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, and Walgreens.

The company operations nationwide and has previously partnered with sponsors such as IBM, 3com, VMware, Unisys, Hitachi, Oracle, SunGard, Dell, Google, Amazon, and HTC among 100's more.

