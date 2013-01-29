Tiffin Motorhomes Awards North Trail RV Center the 2012 'Top Ten' Dealer Award

Tiffin Motorhomes of Red Bay, Alabama announced their 2012 'Top Ten' Dealers and on December 18, 2012 top Tiffin representatives arrived in Southwest Florida to once again honor South Florida's Largest RV Dealer North Trail RV Center of Ft. Myers and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida with this achievement.

Luxury, motorhome dealer North Trail RV Center celebrated another year as a Tiffin Motorhomes' 'Top Ten' Dealer with top Tiffin representatives Tom Webber, Jerry Williamson and Danny Inman along with North Trail owners Al and Alan Erp, Sales Managers Joe Biela and Joe Jackson and the entire Ft. Myers store staff at a catered BBQ lunch and awards presentation on December 18, 2012.

The Tiffin Motorhomes representatives flew in from Red Bay, Alabama to present the award that showcases and recognizes their "Top Ten' dealers in sales and service every year. North Trail RV Center became a Tiffin dealer in 2009 and quickly became not only a "Top Ten' dealer every year since, but also the fastest growing Tiffin dealer in the country and touts the most Tiffin inventory available for guests to choose from on one site.

"When evaluating the motorhomes of the companies we represent, I experience a warm, inviting feeling every time I enter a Tiffin motorhome," says Alan Erp, owner and operator of North Trail RV Center. "The fine interiors with carefully selected fabrics, beautiful cabinetry, and excellent lighting create an outstanding motorhome. Tiffin continues to come out with new features that make a great coach even better."

Alan Erp personally places all of the orders for Tiffin coaches, hand selecting the options and features he is certain will please his guests. According to Erp the Phaeton, the world's number one selling, diesel pusher for the last 6 consecutive years, represents about 40 percent of their orders from Tiffin.

With two full sales and service Tiffin locations located on both coasts of southern Florida, North Trail RV Center is the premier, destination in the country to not only see the largest selection of Tiffin products available, but also purchase a new or pre-owned Tiffn from a top Tiffin dealer that has consistently proven to be one of the best in sales and service.

As a family-owned dealership, North Trail RV Center has much in common with the family-owned Tiffin Motorhomes. Both companies have risen to the top of the industry and share many of the same values, especially when it comes to customer service and satisfaction. Known for the best warranty in the business, Bob Tiffin's reputation for standing behind his product is legendary. North Trail RV Center prides itself on creating an 'experience' for their 'guests' that goes way beyond selling RVs. Their mission statement says it all and is displayed proudly throughout every department of both locations.

As the visionary behind North Trail and their mission statement, Al Erp owner and President, is fully devoted to the exuberant execution of their mission by every employee that works there from top to bottom. "We have a culture that makes our guest feel comfortable," says Erp. "When owners experience our service attitudes and policies-our employees commitment to take care of them, we will never lose them as our guests. We genuinely want them to feel like they are guests in our homes. We refuse to process people or treat them like a number."

For more information, please visit http://www.northtrailrv.com

