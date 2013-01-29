Papagni Wines Take Home Awards from San Francisco

Papagni Wines recieved bronze medals for their 2003 Alicante Bouschet and 2011 Muscat at San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

Papagni Wines received awards from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition this January. The world recognized competition presented bronze medals for their 2003 Alicante Bouschet dessert wine and 2011 Muscat.

The 2011 Muscat has fresh floral aromas with hints of grapefruit. The palate is rich and sweet, balanced by a light acidity to keep it fresh. The Papagni Family suggests pairing this wine with any spicy Asian cuisine. The 2003 Alicante Bouschet dessert wine has been aged for nine years to result in a nose of toasty black fruits and white pepper, with mouth-filling soft tannins. Only 95 cases were produced of this port style wine. Both wines previously won silver medals at the San Francisco International Wine Competition last June.

“We are very happy to start the new year with these distinguished medals. We hope to keep producing quality wines for the San Joaquin Valley,” said Demetrio Papagni, owner of Papagni Wines.

Originally founded in 1983 as the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Wine Competition, it has since expanded throughout the United States. The competition appropriately became the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition in 2000 when it received sponsorship from the San Francisco Chronicle. The proceeds of the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition support the non-profit Cloverdale Citrus Fair. It also helps support wine and food education at educational institutions and non-profit organizations which have included Santa Rosa Junior College Wine Studies Program and Culinary Arts Program, Fresno State University Enology Program, California Polytechnic State University Enology Program at San Luis Obispo.

Guests are welcome to taste any of these wines at Papagni's brand new wine tasting room in Madera, CA. Decorated with family memorabilia, this contemporary tasting room elicits a feel of warmth and hospitality. It is open weekends from 12p.m. to 4p.m. and weekdays by appointment.

Papagni Wines pride themselves on producing great quality wines made from new and traditional grape varieties grown in the Central Valley. For generations dating back to Bari, Italy, they have tended vines with great care. Now they craft award winning wines from the vineyards they look after. “We are dedicated to a tradition of progress,” said Demetrio.

