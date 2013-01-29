hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans Introduces Thyrosol, Designed to Promote Healthy Thyroid Function and Fast Weight Loss

Diet Doc introduces Thyrosol, a specially formulated thyroid supplement featuring nutrients proven to promote healthy thyroid function.

Diet Doc introduced Thyrosol, a specially formulated thyroid function supplement and multi-faceted formula featuring nutrients proven to promote healthy thyroid function and promote fast weight loss naturally and safely. The thyroid gland has a direct impact on other systems that affect the body's weight. This connection is observed in women whose state of their health seems to tie in closely with the hormone activity of the thyroid gland. Women are also prone to thyroid function related weight gain problems. A butterfly-shaped endocrine gland located in the lower part of the neck, the thyroid gland secretes hormones that are responsible for the body's ability to use energy and stay warm. These hormones that are secreted into the blood and circulated to all the tissues in the body are also responsible for proper muscle, heart, organ, and brain functions apart from playing a significant role in regulating metabolism. An underactive thyroid slows the body's metabolic rate, leading to unhealthy and unwanted weight gain. This specific link between an abnormal thyroid function and obesity has been clearly explained by several experts. The first noticeable signs of an underactive thyroid function are unexpected weight gain and difficulty losing weight.

The most effective way to avoid thyroid related conditions is by making informed supplement and nutritional choices. An optimal diet plan combined with thyroid supplements has proven to be beneficial in both preventing the progression of additional symptoms and promoting healthy thyroid function. Dieters who have added Diet Doc's specially formulated Thyrosol to their prescription hCG diet plan have experienced fast weight loss without significant side effects. Thyrosol has been proven to support the steps in hormone metabolism that are negatively affected by stress and it also promotes the healthy synthesis of thyroid hormones. According to an article published in CNCA, non-fermented soy, gluten, and artificial sweeteners such as aspartame should be avoided to protect your thyroid function.

Created for each patient based on their medical history, age, gender, lifestyle, and anticipated fast weight loss goals, Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plan offers clients effective and fast weight loss at a fraction of the cost without the potential risks or side effects associated with invasive surgeries and crash/ fad diets. According to an in-house survey from Diet Doc, their hCG diet plan is proven to trigger fast weight loss in 97% of patients; with an average weight loss of up to 1 pound per day reported. This personalized diet is also available for all patients who contact Diet Doc for a free consultation via telephone or Skype. The team of doctors, physicians, nurses, and weight loss coaches are available six days a week to offer plenty of support, guidance and encouragement for an entire year to ensure that each client maintains their ideal weight. Apart from Thyrosol, Diet Doc also offers an exhaustive line of pharmaceutical grade vitamins, mineral supplements, and dietary aids that are only available by prescription to their clients and are neither sold in stores nor available online.

