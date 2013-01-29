hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans Announces New All-Natural Slim Down Diet Pills

Diet Doc created all natural, prescription Slim Down diet pills, designed to boost metabolism and produce fast weight loss naturally and safely.

In order to help Americans slim down for the New Year, Diet Doc created all natural diet pills called Slim Down, proven to boost metabolism and avoid any side effects associated with dieting like mental dullness and fatigue. Among many all natural ingredients, Slim Down diet pills contain an ample dose of vitamin B12, known to boost metabolism and burn fat via thermogenesis. New Slim Down is available not only to dieters looking for fast weight loss, but also athletes or anyone seeking a healthy way to boost metabolism. These common dieting side effects can cause dieters to lose interest and give up on their diets. After consultation with an in-house physician, patients can receive a prescription for Slim Down, making it safe for use by anyone approved, and nationally available now via the nationwide Telehealth system. Telehealth allows patients to consult with a physician in the comfort of their own home, and at their own leisure, bringing the nation's leading diet provider just a click of the mouse away. Clients can consult with Diet Doc's experts 6 days a week, and practically anywhere a telephone is available. Using programs like Skype, clients can get a thorough evaluation from a physician, wherein they will assess patient dietary desires and necessities before making a final recommendation for additional supplements like Slim Down or prescription hCG.

Vitamin B12 is highly effective at raising energy levels, improving mental awareness, and boost metabolism. Diet Doc does not limit the active ingredients in these diet pills to B12, included in the formulation are other essential diet nutrients to target metabolic balance during a low calorie diet. In addition to B12, Slim Down diet pills include herbal extracts like green tea, apple cider vinegar, hoodia, guarana extract, yerba matte extract, and grapefruit powder. Each of these ingredients works in unison to boost metabolism and increase metabolic function, ultimately leading to fast weight loss and more energy during a low calorie diet. Prescription Slim down can be used as a standalone diet aid or in conjunction with a prescription hCG diet plan to maximize results. Diet Doc's physicians often recommend prescription Slim Down to their hCG diet patients for its ability to block the absorption of sugar and suppress appetite, leading to a more effective and productive results. While on a low calorie hCG weight loss diet, prescription Slim Down diet pills have been found to restore lost energy and help eliminate the fatigue often felt initially upon beginning the plan. After consultation with an in-house physician, patients can receive a prescription for Slim Down, making it safe for use by anyone approved, and nationally available now via the nationwide Telehealth system. Telehealth allows patients to consult with a physician in the comfort of their own home, and at their own leisure, bringing the nation's leading diet provider just a click of the mouse away. Clients can consult with Diet Doc's experts 6 days a week, and practically anywhere a telephone is available. Using programs like Skype, clients can get a thorough evaluation from a physician, wherein they will assess patient dietary desires and necessities before making a final recommendation for additional supplements like Slim Down or prescription hCG.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebboost-metabolism/fast-weight-loss/prweb10371499.htm