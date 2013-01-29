hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans Announces Individualized Diet Plan to Fight Type II Diabetes

With Obesity constantly on the rise, so are obesity related diseases like type II diabetes. Diet Doc offers an individualized diet plan, capable of producing fast weight loss while lowering the risk of common obesity related diseases.

Type II diabetes is the most common form of the disease. Millions of Americans have been diagnosed with type II diabetes, and many more are at risk. Many individuals simply do not know that they are at risk. Lifestyle can play an important role in the prevention of type II diabetes. Consuming a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and other lifestyle changes can greatly decrease the chances of being diagnosed with type II diabetes. With improved health in mind, Diet Doc individually designs a custom nutrition plan around every client, focusing on age, gender, current health, medical diagnosis, and overall long term health goals. Each client is individually evaluated by an in-house physician before committing to a medically supervised hCG diet plan. Once this complementary evaluation has been completed, Diet Doc physicians and nutritionists design a fast weight loss program around the client's health factors, rendering the Diet Doc hCG weight loss plan the safest and fast weight loss available in the nation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one-third of adults and one sixth of children in America are obese. http://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/adult.html In the past twenty years, obesity rates doubled for adults and tripled for children. Diet Doc offers a custom diet plan that can boost metabolism, reset thyroid function, and teach clients the secrets to remaining healthy throughout life, changing poor dietary habits in favor of a doctor designed nutrition plan. If the client also intends to lose weight, Diet Doc can prescribe fast weight loss medication including prescription hCG treatments, proprietary and all-natural fast weight loss pills like Saffron extract, Ultra Burn, Slim Down, and others aimed at boosting metabolism and balancing blood sugar levels, both of which are important factors in the fight against type II diabetes. Throughout the program, a health advisor will be in constant contact with the patient to monitor progress and alleviate any concerns, always paying close attention to risk factors associated with type II diabetes.

Dieters with type II diabetes can benefit from fast weight loss because they are not insulin dependent; instead, weight gain is a main contributing factor to contracting the disease. Altering one's diet and getting one's weight under control is one of the disease management techniques used by many Type II diabetics. After consulting with a Diet Doc physician and receiving an individualized hCG diet plan, clients can begin to combat type II diabetes instantly by losing weight safely and healthily. Fast weight loss can lead to improved blood pressure control, less strain on the heart, and improved blood sugar levels; all of which are of great concern to the individual that suffers from Type 2 diabetes. Many of Diet Doc's clients reported that after participating in the hCG diet, they were able to minimize the amount of diabetes medication taken. Some clients restore natural blood sugar so well that they are able to completely discontinue use of their diabetes medication.

