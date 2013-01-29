Dating Factory, White Label Dating Provider, Introduces USA Politics Niche

Datingfactory.com, the leader in online dating white labeling services, has entered the political arena with the incorporation of the USA Politics Dating niche.

With partisan politics being a hot-button issue in the United States,Dating Factory has created a niche market for politically active singles looking to find love within their party affiliation on their white label dating platform.

Politics in the United States continues to be a controversial topic following the 2012 presidential elections, putting a strain on some of the closest relationships. DatingFactory.com, the go-to white label dating provider, recognizes that having compatible political views can make or break a relationship for some. The introduction of the USA Politics Dating niche to their white label platform will take the guesswork out of finding dates within a particular political party.

"Many singles avoid the topic of politics early in relationships only to find out that they have incompatible views later on," said Tanya Fathers, CEO of Dating Factory. "Sharing similar political views can be very important in sustaining a romantic relationship. Our USA Politics niche will help our members filter their search to find other singles who share the same political orientation."

Dating Factory's platform is fully customizable, making it easy for entrepreneurs to create and run their own online dating site. The addition of the USA Politics niche market to the white label platform will open the door for partners to tailor dating sites for their politically driven members.

About Dating Factory:

DatingFactory.com was established in 2009 and is an international white label dating platform with over 12,000 partners worldwide. DatingFactory.com operates in 22 languages, and supports 58 niche markets.

