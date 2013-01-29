Elizabeth Hirschhorn Joins PAX Water Technologies to Helm New Engineering Branch

Former Whitley Burchett & Assoc. president brings 29 years in water infrastructure expertise

PAX Water Technologies, the leader in advanced water quality technologies for distribution systems, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth A. Hirschhorn, P.E. as director of professional engineering. Hirschhorn, a registered civil engineer with 29 years of water industry expertise, will lead PAX Water Solutions—a new engineering arm of PAX Water Technologies that specializes in solving potable water quality issues.

“The launch of PAX Water Solutions opens an exciting new channel for the company,” said Peter Fiske, CEO of PAX Water Technologies. “Liz's extensive background in water infrastructure engineering and industry connections makes her the ideal match for this new venture and will provide our customers and partners with world-class engineering support and analysis.”

As the head of PAX Water Solutions, Hirschhorn will lead a team of engineers focused on helping municipal customers and their engineering consultants optimize the performance of their distribution systems and the quality and reliability of their finished water. Prior to joining PAX Water Technologies, Hirschhorn served as president of Whitley Burchett & Associates, a civil and environmental engineering firm specializing in water and energy management. Her expertise includes planning, design, hydraulic modeling and project management, which complements PAX Water Technologies' world-class capabilities in CFD modeling, water quality analysis and process engineering.

Hirschhorn holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Johns Hopkins University. She is an active member in industry organizations, including American Water Works Association, California Water Environment Association and American Society of Civil Engineers.

About PAX Water Technologies

PAX Water Technologies delivers innovative water quality solutions, inspired by nature and backed by science, to safeguard drinking water for municipalities and the communities they serve. The company's biomimetic mixing technology efficiently circulates the water held in storage tanks to eliminate thermal stratification and reduce high water age, disinfection byproducts and nitrification.

