San Antonio Eye Center Adds Weekly Pediatric Clinic

San Antonio Eye Center, P.A. is pleased to announce the expansion of their services by way of a dedicated pediatric ophthalmology clinic with ophthalmologist Dr. Sanford Roberts. Dr. Roberts is a general ophthalmologist who is pediatric fellowship trained and has extensive experience, including work in the military. With the encouragement of the entire San Antonio Eye Center staff, he has added a weekly pediatric clinic to his schedule.

Currently there are only a few doctors available to treat the many children in San Antonio who need ophthalmology care. By offering a weekly clinic the San Antonio Eye Center hopes to make quality eye care more accessible to both parents and their children.

"Dr. Roberts is adding a pediatric clinic to his schedule to help meet the needs of children throughout San Antonio," said center spokesman Albert Castillo. "He is working as a comprehensive ophthalmologists treating adults and seniors but also decided we needed to do more to help the community in the area of pediatric care."

Parents in need of pediatric ophthalmology for their children are encouraged to contact the center as soon as possible. Dr. Roberts and the rest of the Eye Center team stand ready to help in any way they can.

About the company:

San Antonio Eye Center, P.A. has seven ophthalmologists, two optometrist and approximately 85 staff members. There are four San Antonio Eye Care Center locations (Downtown, Southside and Northside) plus two of their physicians see patients on the West side of town at Trinity Vision and two of their physicians see patients in Boerne. Most of their eye surgery operations are performed at their outpatient surgical facility, known as the San Antonio Eye Surgicenter, which is connected to the downtown clinic location. San Antonio Eye Center has nine optical departments to server their patients. For more information visit their website at http://www.saeye.com.

