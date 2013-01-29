Asterino & Associates Now Operates as revMD.com, Enhances Medical Billing and Coding Services

Asterino & Associates begins the New Year with exciting new developments for physician practices including a new name, revMD.com, cloud-based technology and service enhancements that build on 25 years of success in specialized medical coding and billing.

Asterino & Associates begins the New Year with a renewed commitment to healthcare revenue cycle management for physician practices that includes a new name, revMD.com, and more value added services, announced Christopher Asterino, CEO.

“For more than 25 years, Asterino & Associates has created a niche in revenue recovery both locally and nationally for hospital based and community based physicians,” said Asterino. “Our new name, revMD.com, builds on our history of proven success, represents our transition to the cloud and better reflects our firm's specialization in and passion for optimizing medical billing and coding,” he added.

Unique medical coding and billing services are required to assure uniquely higher levels of revenue reimbursement for physician practices. In addition to revMD.com's existing medical coding and billing services that create a niche in the marketplace, revMD.com introduces four new services to further increase value:

MedRev Index:

Reveal a practice's full revenue potential in just moments. This algorithm-driven index serves as a benchmark that compares revenue performance with others in each medical specialty and generates a meta average indicating revenue cycle management optimization.

Assured Return:

revMD.com offers a no-risk method of revenue cycle management. Clients pay the percentage that aligns with their bottom line gain. Unique in the industry, revMD.com ensures clients only pay more if they collect more, and pay less if they collect less.

Revenue Bridge:

revMD.com offers 100 percent assurance of continued revenue cycle management during the critical interim transition period. A practice's cash flow risk is eliminated by guaranteeing immediate payment on existing receivables at a pre-agreed upon rate.

RCM Console:

This reporting tool provides practices total control with 24/7 real-time updates on revenue performance. Customize reports, schedule them daily, weekly, monthly and track results on demand. Access them via cell phone, email, in the office or at home.

About revMD.com:

revMD.com is the results-proven alternative for healthcare revenue cycle management, with a niche specialization in medical coding, billing and collections that generates unprecedented results and builds profitable medical practices. Leveraging a history of industry-wide success spanning 25 years, revMD.com partners with medical practices throughout the U.S. to optimize revenue for hospital based and community based physicians. For more information, visit http://www.revmd.com.

