Country and Site Selection: Optimizing Protocol Planning Decisions by Leveraging Data Through Custom Algorithms, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Xtalks presents an exciting live webinar on Wednesday February 13, 2013 at 10:00am EST on choosing the right sites for your clinical trials. Join keynote speakers Chris Frega, Sr. Director and Head of Global Feasibility at Quintiles and Tom Larrichio, Senior Director, Strategic Site Intelligence at Quintiles.

In this webinar, experts will discuss best practices for using data to assess the best fit countries and associated sites for particular trials. Speakers will present methods for identifying key success factors for each country, options for measuring key success factors, and how to determine an optimal country strategy to ensure successful delivery of clinical trials.

By reviewing case studies, experts will highlight best practices for analysis, collection, and determining data type. Developing the right algorithm to help determine the best fit countries and sites for your trial or program will be reviewed.

By attending this webinar, you will learn:



Best practices for objectively selecting countries for inclusion in clinical trials and programs

Methods for developing and using algorithms to aide in choosing the best countries and sites for clinical trials and programs

How to determine appropriate data for inclusion and leverage data, knowledge and technology to identify the optimal countries and sites for trials

How to challenge current methods for selecting countries with data-driven insights

How to avoid costly delays and quality issues

This presentation is a challenge to the industry to think objectively and spend additional time and effort in planning their clinical trial strategies.

